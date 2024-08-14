Triathlon can play key role in a healthy lifestyle, says doctor

vspimages

Dr Hussain Al-Zubaidi personally extolled the virtues of the sport

Dr Hussain Al-Zubaidi has heralded triathlon's myriad of health benefits after witnessing its effects first-hand.

Having grown up away from the sporting sphere, Dr Al-Zubaidi took up triathlon after a health scare in his 20s and has since rocketed to world championship and Ironman status, becoming a Yellow Jersey Age-Group Ambassador for the Great Britain team this year.

"To go from someone who used to forge notes to get out of PE to representing my country in triathlon is incredible," he said.

"We know that if we can support more people to live healthy lifestyles, some 60 per cent of long-term conditions would not exist.

"Physical activity and supporting people to find movements which they enjoy and want to do is so important if we want to battle these key health concerns.”

British Triathlon's 'Paris Inspired' programme will see a range of free activities on offer over the next few months, including family-friendly Swim Bike Run Mini which bring together two or three of triathlon’s disciplines in an event setting or Swim Bike Run Develop coached sessions to build confidence in the singular disciplines.

It's a programme which Dr Al-Zubaidi has commended for diversifying the sport and making it more accessible to all walks of life by using the Olympics as a backdrop to inspire those who have never heard of triathlon before.

"We know that the more different forms of movement you do, the more likely you are to live a life with reduced periods of fragility,” he said. "If you combine those three sports with the strength element then it's probably the best way to stay active and maintain that longevity of fitness."

Free Paris Inspired events will be on offer across the rest of the summer, providing opportunities to follow in the footsteps of Olympic champion Alex Yee by participating in swim, bike, run, and Dr Al-Zubaidi is encouraging everyone to get involved in a sport that provides a wide range of physical and mental wellbeing benefits.

"My wife was watching triathlon at the Rio 2016 Olympics, and she was so inspired by the female athletes she thought she'd give it a go,” he said. “She then encouraged me to start doing it and it has really helped me structure my life and keep my wellbeing going.

"Me and my wife homed in on triathlon because of the fact it had three sports and so multiple benefits.”

Triathlon combines swimming, cycling and running, with a range of opportunities on offer to combine two or three of the disciplines at Swim Bike Run Mini events and Swim Bike Run Develop coached sessions.

These inclusive activities provide a setting in which to explore bringing the different disciplines of triathlon together in a supportive and friendly environment.

"At the Olympics, you get to see people from all over the world with shared joy and shared love of sport," he said. "Something that I want to see more of in the UK is people from ethnic backgrounds seeing triathlon as something for them. Paris Inspired can help that.

"We don’t want this to be an elite sport, we want this to be a sport that everyone can use in a way that works for them,

"All we can do is try to listen in to what the community wants, provide the space and opportunity, the Games certainly proves that, and the campaign wants to achieve that.

"I know that every single time this happens, there will be people that get inspired, and their life can change like mine did."

‘We want to use the Olympics as a kick starter, not as a point in time’.

Triathlon England is supporting clubs and organisers to deliver free events and activities through the Paris Inspired campaign to give more people the opportunity to try swim, bike, run https://www.britishtriathlon.org/the-games/paris-inspired