Tributes as young footballer dies suddenly
Tributes have poured in for a young footballer who tragically passed away.
Ross Aikenhead, in his early 20s, played for Winsford United in the North West Counties Premier Division - step nine of the English football pyramid. The cause of his death has not been announced.
Aikenhead’s teammates are devastated following the devastating news, with one calling him a “pleasure” to play alongside. The emotional post read: “Rest easy mate, was an absolute pleasure to share the pitch with such a great player and also to share the changing room with such a great character.
“Sending love to the Aikenhead family and all his friends. He will be missed by everyone.”
Winsford also hailed Aikenhead on social media, honouring a “fantastic” man and skilled player. The statement read: "It's with deep sadness that we have to announce that our player Ross Aikenhead has sadly passed away.
"Ross was a fantastic young man and a terrific footballer. He will be sorely missed by everyone associated with the club, our heartfelt sympathy goes out to all of Ross's family and friends.”
Wythenshawe Town, one of Aikenhead’s former clubs, also paid tribute to the youngster. A post read: “On behalf of everyone at Wythenshawe Town FC we send our deepest condolences to the family of Ross Aikenhead. Ross played with us in pre-season and early part of the current season."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.