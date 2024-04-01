Ross Aikenhead has been honoured by his former clubs, friends and teammates

Tributes have poured in for a young footballer who tragically passed away.

Ross Aikenhead, in his early 20s, played for Winsford United in the North West Counties Premier Division - step nine of the English football pyramid. The cause of his death has not been announced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aikenhead’s teammates are devastated following the devastating news, with one calling him a “pleasure” to play alongside. The emotional post read: “Rest easy mate, was an absolute pleasure to share the pitch with such a great player and also to share the changing room with such a great character.

“Sending love to the Aikenhead family and all his friends. He will be missed by everyone.”

Winsford also hailed Aikenhead on social media, honouring a “fantastic” man and skilled player. The statement read: "It's with deep sadness that we have to announce that our player Ross Aikenhead has sadly passed away.

"Ross was a fantastic young man and a terrific footballer. He will be sorely missed by everyone associated with the club, our heartfelt sympathy goes out to all of Ross's family and friends.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wythenshawe Town, one of Aikenhead’s former clubs, also paid tribute to the youngster. A post read: “On behalf of everyone at Wythenshawe Town FC we send our deepest condolences to the family of Ross Aikenhead. Ross played with us in pre-season and early part of the current season."