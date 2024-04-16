Tributes paid to former WWE wrestler 'Shooter' Tony Jones who died aged 53

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former WWE wrestler 'Shooter' Tony Jones has died at the age of 53. His death was confirmed by All Pro Wrestling in a post late Saturday night, with its CEO Markus Mac, paying his personal tribute. No cause of death has been revealed.

In a statement, All Pro Wrestling said it “is extremely saddened to learn of the passing of former APW Universal Heavyweight Champion, ‘Shooter’ Tony Jones”. Jones appeared in WWE in 1998, 2001, 2003 and 2007. He had a daughter, Selina, who died as a child, and son.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The statement added: “Shooter, Rest in Power. Enjoy paradise with your baby girl. We’ll always love you, brother. Anthony “Shooter” Jones 1971 - 2024.”

Mac wrote: 'I am very saddened to learn about the passing of 'Shooter' Tony Jones. Tony was such a caring member of the All Pro Wrestling community. A standout amateur, a stellar pro, a great friend and more important than anything... a five star father.

Former WWE wrestler Tony Jones dies aged 53

“I first met Tony in 1997 as a fan at Gym Wars. Being a Daly City head, I’d see him around a lot. I was honored that our kinship grew onto brotherhood. My most sincere condolences go out to all of Tony’s family, friends and fans. Shooter, thank you for everything. I salute your service not just in the ring, but in life. Enjoy paradise with your baby girl. I love you brother.”

It is not known how Jones' daughter Selina died but he paid tribute to her back in January on his Facebook page. He wrote: “My baby girl would have been 24 years old today. There isn't a day that goes by that I don't think and love her to my fullest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad