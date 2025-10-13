Nadine De Klerk of South Africa celebrates victory with Masabata Klaas after hitting the winning runs | Getty Images

In pursuit of 233, the Proteas were reduced to 78 for five, but Tryon (62) and Kapp (56) fought back to swing momentum back in their team’s favour.

By Phil Campbell

Half centuries from Chloe Tryon and Marizanne Kapp guided South Africa to a thrilling three-wicket victory over Bangladesh at the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025.

Bangladesh pushed hard throughout the contest, but Nadine de Klerk was on hand to hit the winning runs – a huge six over deep square leg - with just three balls remaining.

The Tigresses had earlier posted 232 for six thanks to the fastest half-century of the World Cup from 18-year-old Shorna Akter off just 34 balls.

Akter pushes Bangladesh attack

Having elected to bat first in Visakhapatnam, Bangladesh’s openers battled hard early on in swinging conditions.

The sixth over saw Fargana Hoque claim her first two boundaries as the 32-year-old advanced down the track and punted Masabata Klaas first through mid-off before swivelling superbly to pull behind square two balls later.

The first pairing went on to bring up their fifty partnership in the 16th over but Tryon struck soon after, as Rubya Haider dragged an attempted slog-sweep to De Klerk at mid-on for 25.

South Africa’s bowlers succeeded in stifling Bangladesh’s efforts with the bat and Fargana was next to go for 30 to Nonkululeko Mlaba after attempting a sweep shot.

Sharmin Akhter and captain Nigar Sultana Joty looked to accelerate the innings and put on 77 for the third wicket to take Bangladesh to 150 with 10 overs to go.

As Joty looked set to kick on, Mlaba had her caught for 32 in the covers after drilling a tossed-up delivery straight to Laura Wolvaardt.

The arrival of Shorna brought the first six of the Bangladesh innings over long-on as Sharmin went to her first World Cup fifty – and her ninth in ODIs overall - in the 42nd over.

But the latter was runout for 50 following a mix-up to leave the score on 164 for four.

Both Sobhana Mostary – runout with a direct hit from Tumi Sekhukhune - and Rabeya Khan went cheaply thereafter, but late fireworks from Shorna, who reached her maiden ODI fifty in the final over, and Ritu Moni helped their side post a competitive total.

Tryon and Kapp lead South African chase

South Africa’s reply got off to a shaky start as Tazmin Brits chipped straight back to Nahida Akter for a golden duck, but captain Wolvaardt and Anneke Bosch rallied to put on 55 for the second wicket after the former was dropped on 11.

A mix-up in communication led to Wolvaardt’s departure as she was run out for 31 when attempting to come back for a second run to leave South Africa 58 for two after 15 overs.

That triggered a partial collapse as the Proteas fell to 78 for five after Bangladesh’s spinners turned the game in their favour.

Ritu Moni removed Bosch for 28 after she skewed the ball to mid-off before Rabeya and Fahima Khatun both produced exquisite deliveries to bowl Annerie Dercksen and Sinalo Jafta respectively.

But Kapp held her nerve in the middle overs, bringing up a patient half-century by dispatching Shorna for six down the ground at the start of the 40th over.

At the other end, Tryon provided able support to the 35-year-old as the pair put on 85 to get South Africa back into the contest, but Kapp’s dismissal – caught mistiming an attempted slog for 56 – left their pursuit at 163 for six.

Tryon plundered 15 out of the 16 runs from an eventful 44th over – which saw her dropped, go to fifty and hit three boundaries - to get to within 37 runs of victory with six overs left.

Ritu Moni’s direct hit to see the back of Tryon for 62 kept the match on a knife edge but De Klerk, who finished unbeaten on 37 after being dropped on 26, was once again there at the end to see her country home alongside Klaas.

South Africa v Bangladesh - Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, India

Bangladesh 232/6 from 50.0 overs (Shorna Akter 51*, Sharmin Akhter 50; Nonkululeko Mlaba 2/42, Nadine de Klerk 1/39)

South Africa 235/7 from 49.3 overs (Chloe Tryon 62, Marizanne Kapp 56; Nahida Akter 2/44, Ritu Moni 1/29)