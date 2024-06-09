Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A crash forced Isle of Man TT 2024 organisers to end the Supertwin race after just one lap as the driver received medical treatment.

The race was stopped after just one lap when Jack Petrie from Christchurch came off his Aprilia machine at Handley’s bend on the second lap. In a statement, the TT organisers said: “Today’s incident at Handley’s which resulted in a red flag involved number 55, Jack Petrie. Jack is reported as stable and continues to receive treatment.”