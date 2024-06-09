Breaking

TT 2024: Jack Petrie 'stable' and 'receiving treatment' after Supertwin race crash causes red flag

By Nancy Fielder
A crash forced Isle of Man TT 2024 organisers to end the Supertwin race after just one lap as the driver received medical treatment.

The race was stopped after just one lap when Jack Petrie from Christchurch came off his Aprilia machine at Handley’s bend on the second lap. In a statement, the TT organisers said: “Today’s incident at Handley’s which resulted in a red flag involved number 55, Jack Petrie. Jack is reported as stable and continues to receive treatment.”

A red flag is waved during a TT race so create an unscheduled stop to a race, usually for safety reasons and often because there has been a crash. Yesterday’s race was red flagged and declared after one lap, with Michael Dunlop declared the winner as he takes back-to-back Supertwin victories.

