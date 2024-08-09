Turnbull determined to be back after missing out on individual semi-finals

Ed Sykes/SWpix.com

Hamish Turnbull is determined to be back competing at the top table

Hamish Turnbull has fired a warning shot for the future after coming within a whisker of a place in the individual sprint semi-finals at Paris 2024.

Having already scooped team sprint silver at his maiden Olympics, the ‘Morpeth Mish’ faced the daunting challenge of taking on Tokyo individual silver medallist Jeffrey Hoogland in his individual quarter-final.

After taking the first race, Turnbull only missed out on the second, and qualification, via a photo finish.

In the decider, Hoogland proved too strong, but the XX-year-old has vowed to take a few scalps in four years’ time in Los Angeles.

He said: “There’s a lot of disappointment, especially after that first one. I figured anything could happen and was dreaming of racing the semi-finals and racing for a medal.

“But unfortunately it wasn’t quite to be. I rode him close in the second race but I had blown my legs off after that one.

“He’s a multiple world champion, came second in the Olympics in Tokyo and held the Olympic record in the 200 until these Olympics. So there is no shame in losing to him.

“I’ve learned a lot so hopefully I’ll come back in four years and take some more rides off these big boys.”

Before that, Turnbull will complete his Olympic debut in the men’s keirin, which gets underway on Saturday.

While it is an event that can favour the more experienced riders – with Turnbull’s Jason Kenny taking gold in Tokyo – the hope is that an extra day of recovery can help him spring a surprise.

He added: “I’m doing the keirin so I have a day off, hopefully I can get one up on the guys racing tomorrow, the legs will be a little bit fresher and I’ll see what I can do. The Olympics aren’t over yet!”

Elsewhere at the velodrome in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, Emma Finucane picked up her second medal of these Games, adding keirin bronze to her team sprint silver.

Turnbull’s teammate Jack Carlin made his way into the final of the men’s sprint, while double world champion Ethan Hayter missed out in the omnium, finishing eighth.

