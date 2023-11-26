Two fans arrested for 'misogynistic chanting' towards referee at football match

Two football supporters were arrested for what has been described as 'misogynistic chanting' at the Birmingham City v Sheffield Wednesday Championship clash

Rebecca Welch became the first female official to referee a Championship fixture (Credit: Andrew Kearns/CameraSport)

Referee Rebecca Welch is said to have been the target of the alleged chanting. Arrests were made to two 17-year-olds and on Saturday evening Birmingham released a statement condemning the taunts.

In April 2021 Washington-born Welch, 39, became the first female to take charge of an EFL match when she refereed a League Two clash between Harrogate and Port Vale. The St Andrew's clash was her third Championship clash of the campaign.

“We have arrested two boys for misogynistic chanting at the female referee during Birmingham City’s home game at St Andrew’s today,” a statement from West Midlands Police read.

“Our officers heard the chants being directed at the official and acted quickly to arrest the two, who are both 17. They are currently in custody on suspicion of a public order offence as we carry out enquiries. We don’t tolerate any form of hate and it is important hate crime is reported to us.

“Today is White Ribbon Day which is the start of a 16-day long campaign. It focuses on everyone, especially men and boys on what they can do to change the behaviour and culture that leads to abuse and violence against women and girls.”

Prior to the match, Birmingham had released a statement acknowledging that misogynist chanting had taken place when Welch had refereed matches at St Andrews previously, imploring a 'small minority of supporters' not to engage in similar actions. The release said in part: "Foul and abusive language carries a potential ban of up to four matches, with discriminatory and hate speech being punishable with a maximum ban of five years."

A later statement released by the home side late on Saturday evening read: "The Football Club are... deeply disappointed that two supporters were overheard by West Midlands Police officers engaging in misogynistic chanting towards Saturday's referee and are currently in custody on suspicion of a public order offence.