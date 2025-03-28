Tyler Orr taking her chances with London Pulse after three near-misses

Netball Super League

After three seasons of near-misses, Tyler Orr has taken her chance and is helping London Pulse to flourish.

The Australian made the leap over to England for the 2025 season, taking up a full-time contract for the first time following three years on the fringes of the Suncorp Super Netball back home.

Now the Adelaide native is determined to grasp the opportunity in front of her with more hands and more.

“This is my first proper professional contract,” the 25-year-old said. “I have had a replacement contract at Collingwood [Magpies] and been the 11th player at [Adelaide] Thunderbirds.

“Earning this full-time professional contract for the first time is super special, and it is something you work towards from a young age.

“I am representing my family as well. Yes, this is an awesome reward for my effort, but also my family who have supported me this whole way.

“It’s difficult at times when you feel you are so close to the mark. I have been at that point for three years now as a training partner and as the 11th player at T’Birds.

“We had two really successful seasons winning the SSN back-to-back. Being involved in that was incredible, but personally, I was really hoping for an opportunity to show them what I can do.

“When this opportunity came up, I considered how much court time I would get here and whether that would be something that I wanted to do.

“Looking at the broader picture, having tried my whole life to try and get a contract, this opportunity is really exciting for me, and hopefully, we can take the championship, that would be fun. It would be three in a row; I would count that!”

Orr already has a winner’s medal from her time in the Netball Super League, with Pulse triumphing at the inaugural Super Cup.

They have also made a flying start to the season, topping the table with victories over Nottingham Forest and last season’s champions Loughborough Lightning.

The next test of their early season form comes in the form of a first London derby against London Mavericks.

The rebranded Mavericks are also unbeaten so far this season, and the two will face off on Friday night at the Copper Box Arena.

Orr has started at centre in both games, but with the mid-courter able to play at both wing defence and wing attack as well, she believes her versatility will be vital to her side’s success.

She added: “I am a centre/wing attack at the moment but have also played wing defence so can hopefully cover all three and be nice and versatile for the team.

“I consider myself, hopefully, a steady, composed athlete that can link both ends of the court.

“Having that defensive background as a junior and then learning more of the wing attack at the last couple of years at T’Birds has strengthened both ends of the court.

“Hopefully, I can work really well with all the girls, particularly because something I pride myself on is getting the best out of the girls and what they do well as well.

“We obviously have Liss Scholes, who is super fast, and Liv [Tchine], who is a really good holder, so I want to allow them to just be them and play how they want to play as well and adapting to that.

“The teams that have the most depth and most versatility are the ones that do end up making that top four.

“Netball is a pretty high-impact sport, there are injuries that occur, so having a full 10 that are all ready to go and then having the ability to switch them round whenever we need to is a real win.

“We do have that at Pulse, and we also have that balance of experience and youth, which can be a weapon for us as well.”

