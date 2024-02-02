Tyson Fury has pulled out of his undisputed showdown with Oleksandr Usyk due to injury.

Tyson Fury’s highly-anticipated heavyweight fight with Oleksandr Usyk has been postponed just 15 days before their undisputed showdown.

The two fighters were scheduled to meet at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia later this month on Saturday 17 February in an event which was dubbed by promoters as the ‘Ring of Fire’.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, the fight has now been postponed due to an injury sustained by WBC heavyweight champion Fury. The Brit’s promoter Frank Warren confirmed the news through a social media post through Queensbury Promotions.

The statement explains: “WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has been forced to postpone his fight with unified champions Oleksandr Usyk after sustaining a freak cut during a sparring session in Riyadh.

“The cut, which opened above Fury’s right eye, required urgent medical attention and significant stitching, and will obviously require a period of recovery, scuppering any possibility of the fight with Usyk taking place in Saudi Arabia.”

The statement added: “Whilst this is still breaking news it is clearly a massive disappointment, after the work that has been done by so many people to finally deliver this historic event to the world. Once the doctors have appraised Tyson’s eye, we will have a better idea of the period of recovery needed. Once known we will work diligently with all the stakeholders and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to reschedule this fight as soon as possible and will of course keep everyone updated with developments.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fury himself added: “I am absolutely devastated after preparing for so long and being in such superb condition. I feel bad for everyone involved in this huge event and I will work diligently towards the rescheduled date once the eye has healed. I can only apologise to everyone affected including my own team, team Usyk, the undercard fighters, partners, and fans as well our hosts and my friends in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”

The news will come as a big blow to boxing fans who had hoped to see the pair fight for the highly coveted status of being undisputed champion. This status has not been held by any fighter in the heavyweight division for over 24 years since Lennox Lewis' reign from November 1999 to April 2000.