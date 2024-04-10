Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk will battle for the undisputed heavyweight title. Picture: Getty Images

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk will meet in the ring later this year in an event which promoter Frank Warren has claimed is ‘the biggest fight of the 21st century.’ Not since Lennox Lewis in April 2000, has boxing had an undisputed champion, and in many people’s eyes Fury and Usyk are the best of the modern era - alongside Anthony Joshua who has enjoyed a rejuvenated period of form in recent months.

The battle for the undisputed heavyweight title takes place on Saturday 18 May - three months later than originally scheduled due to a cut that Fury sustained in a training camp earlier this year. Since then Fury has resumed training and has made some key alterations to his training camp - which include drafting in his often outspoken father John Fury, who he has dubbed his ‘secret weapon’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Prior to his injury, Fury revealed that he had based himself in the Middle East. However, this time around the 6 ft 9 fighter adds that he has made the decision to stay at home in Morecambe.

He told reporters: “I’m training hard obviously. I’m in fantastic shape, obviously, and I’ve got a massive fight coming up, obviously. There’s no room for error, I’ve just got to get through it and I’m feeling fantastic with 40 days to go. I have no complaints. I’m working very hard.

“I’ve got my dad in camp this time, I’ve got my secret weapon. All the boys and girls are in camp; I’ve got the full circus in camp.”

The undefeated fighter has had well documented strugglers with mental health throughout his career and claims that the injury he sustained may well be a blessing in disguise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fury added: “I was depressed for the first day or so but then I realised God’s timing is perfect. It wasn’t my time then but it will be my time on May 18. I’m the best; I’m just defending my bestest against him. This is show business, this is entertainment. If they don’t talk about what’s going on then people lose interest so they’ve got to talk s***.”

Fury went on to outline the reasons that make him believe he can defeat Usyk, who himself is unbeaten having reigned supreme at cruiserweight level before jumping up to a higher weight class.