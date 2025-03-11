UEFA Women's Euros final: More Brits than ever to watch Lionesses at St Gallen

User (UGC) Submitted

More UK consumers than ever are planning flights coinciding with the UEFA Women’s Euros final - one of the most prestigious tournaments in women’s football.

The research highlights the remarkable growth of women’s football across the nation, with online streaming of the Women’s Super League more than tripling this season alone.

Drawing on data from over 21 million customers and 100 million daily travel searches, the research reveals that flight searches to the host city of St Gallen for the week of the Women’s Euro Final, have surged 95% since January 2025, compared to the same period in 2024. The 11th and 12th of July in particular saw the highest spikes in searches, up 144% and 133% respectively, in line with an England v Wales game on 13th July.

This marks a significant surge in interest compared to the Men’s Euros in 2024, which saw a 38% rise in bookings from UK travellers for the final in Berlin. The sharp increase highlights the growing popularity of women’s football and the excitement surrounding the Lionesses as they defend their title on the European stage.

The influence of women’s sports on tourism trends seems set to seep into rugby too, with domestic flight searches to London ahead of the 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup in September already up 23% compared to the same period last year.

Pablo Caspers, Chief Travel Officer: "This International Women's Day, our latest data reveals an incredible surge in people travelling for women's sports. It's truly inspiring to witness loyal fans rallying behind their female sporting heroes, significantly boosting the visibility of women's football. We observe that fans often travel in groups for these events, and our mission is to ensure they have the best choices and flexibility when planning trips to cheer on their favourite teams - our leading subscription offer, Prime, enables them to do this.”

