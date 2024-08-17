UFC 305 features fiery main card fight between Adesanya and Du Plessis

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

UFC makes a comeback with the Du Plessis vs Adesanya fight and it promises to be a match not to miss.

The UFC comes back on Sunday (August 18) with another massive fight card. Hosted in Perth, Australia, the early prelims starting at 11.30pm GMT, prelims starting at 1am and the main card starting at 3am, this is an event not to miss.

UFC 305 is stacked, featuring the likes of main card fight Du Plessis vs Adesanya, Gamrot vs Hooker and Tuivasa vs Rozenstruik. This promises to be one of the most entertaining fights this year for the UFC, with an epic grudge match featuring former two time champion Israel Adesanya taking on current Middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis for the Middleweight belt.

Adesanya, also known as ‘The Last Stylebender’, is desperate to secure his third time as champion after a heavy loss against the USA’s Sean Strickland. After Du Plessis’ split decision win against Strickland, Adesanya is fired up more than ever, already having a grudge against Duplessis prior to the fight.

UFC comes back on Sunday, live from Perth, Australia | Getty Images

This grudge was proven at the press conference three days ago, in which strong words were exchanged. Referring to their history together and why there’s a grudge, during the press conference Adesanya said: “There’s always tension whenever you fight anyone, this is a fight at the end of the day. We’re not playing chess.”

He added: “Him discrediting me, Francis Ngannou and Kamaru Usman, that ticked me off a little bit so that’s what started this, but again I’ll finish it.”

Whilst the rivalry is proving to create the likes of an exciting fight, Israel Adesanya has had some time away from the UFC due to injuries sustained and recovery from the loss against Strickland.

Referring to this time, Du Plessis said: “I’m glad you took up golf because that’s a retirement sport.”

Despite the trash talk, Adesanya is still the favourite to win, but anything could happen in this grudge match.