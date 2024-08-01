UFC star-turned-boxer urges Conor McGregor to make UFC return despite injury setbacks

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

UFC star-turned-boxer Darren Till has admitted that he would like to see Conor McGregor return to the promotion and regain world championship titles.

It was announced in June that he would not fight against Michael Chandler in UFC 303 due to an injury.

Additionally there are, concerns that McGregor's business ventures and injury issues will deter him from completing a return. However Till - who had notable wins over the likes of Donald Cerrone and Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson and challenged Tyron Woodley for the welterweight title in 2018 - is keen to see the Irishman return.

"Conor McGregor can do whatever the hell he wants," Till claimed. "Conor McGregor has got money and status, so what Conor says, probably all the time, goes. Not with me, I don't work for Conor, me and Conor don't cross paths, but that's how it seems.

"I would like to see Conor go back to the UFC and regain what was his. Do I think he's going to do it? No. Would I like to see him do it? Yes."

However, Till also raised doubt on a potential return, telling CasinoOnlineIn: "Do I think he should do it? Probably not.

"He's got stupid amounts of money, he drinks beer everyday, what a guy. What a life. Respect. The problem is everyone has too much to say these days, judging from their ivory towers, speaking and saying things.

"Who are you to talk about Conor McGregor. He's won two UFC titles in two different divisions and made hundreds of millions, who is Darren Till to sit on an interview about Conor McGregor?"