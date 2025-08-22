Ugo Monye insists Red Roses' time is now ahead of World Cup opener

Ahead of the start of the Women's Rugby World Cup in Sunderland, rugby legends Maggie Alphonsi and Ugo Monye visit nearby grassroots rugby club Houghton RFC to celebrate The National Lottery's £6 billion investment into grassroots clubs and organisations over the past 30 years, which has been game changing for women and girls' sport | Getty Images for The National Lottery

Ugo Monye believes the Red Roses deserve their biggest stage yet before they get the World Cup underway against the USA on Friday evening

Former England international Ugo Monye believes that the time for the Red Roses is now – as they look to lift the Women’s Rugby World Cup on home soil and inspire a nation in the process.

The 42-year-old is one of the lead presenters of the 2025 Women's Rugby World Cup alongside Gabby Logan on the BBC, in what has been heralded as a moment in time for the sport.

Over the last 30 years, by investing over £6 billion into grassroots clubs and organisations, The National Lottery has been game-changing for women and girls’ sport – paying the foundations for the current crop of Red Roses to rub shoulders with the best teams and players in the world.

And with the opportunity to win big on home soil, Monye is ready for the host nation to seal their destiny and inspire the next generation of players to follow in their footsteps.

"It feels like a month-long celebration of the very best of our sport on and off the pitch, and it's amazing," said Monye, who was at Houghton RFC, which is just down the road from where the Red Roses face USA in the first match of the tournament.

"The women's game has never had a bigger platform than the one they've been provided with here and the one that they deserve,” he added.

"Truly, 375,000 tickets have been sold, and the Allianz Stadium is sold out, and that's all happened before a ball has been kicked, so there's a real thirst and hunger for people to watch and witness the very best of the women's game.

"To get to this point and have something tangible for all the world rankings, for all the Six Nations titles, for all the favourite tags. Their destiny is in their hands and I'm super excited."

The National Lottery has invested nearly £50 million in women's and girls' rugby since 2009 in England, with £11.8 million committed to women's and girls' rugby in a five-year period to 2027 by Sport England.

The funding is supporting increased participation at clubs like Houghton RFC, non-contact rugby for 14–18-year-olds, schools’ programmes, female coach recruitment, and dedicated resources for the women's game.

Without this level of investment and concentration on growing the game from the base upwards, England would not be in such a strong position to compete for the World Cup.

Ahead of the opening game between hosts England and the USA, Monye was joined by 2014 World Cup winner Maggie Alphonsi at Houghton – an event organised and hosted by The National Lottery.

The club itself has received £8,765 in grants from The National Lottery which has provided equipment and upgraded facilities enabling them to grow an exceptional women and girls’ programme that is now over 120 members strong.

Monye noted how special it was to witness firsthand the impact that the 2025 Women's World Cup is already having and what more it can provide for the future of the sport.

"When people get inspired watching this World Cup, they will want somewhere to go and they will want to come to places like Houghton RFC," he said.

"But that doesn't happen without the investment. It’s all based upon the funding, and this is where the National Lottery plays a massive role.

"They've invested six billion pounds over the last 30 years into grassroots, various different sports, and 170 million specifically into rugby. And of course, a lot of that money's gone into the women’s and girls’ game.

"So, it's great to see a lot of that money that has been invested into the game come alive at events like this.

"So, I'm glad that the stage is massive and I'm grateful to be a part of that journey."

