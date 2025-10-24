UK will stage “best-ever” ITTF World Table Tennis Championships Finals next year

International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) President and International Olympic Committee member Petra Sörling is very confident that the UK will stage the “best-ever” ITTF World Table Tennis Championships Finals in 2026.

On Wednesday (October 22nd), Sörling, alongside an ITTF delegation including Steve Dainton, ITTF Group CEO, and Bart Vermoesen, ITTF Event Director, visited London to see how preparations are progressing with the sport already transforming lives in local communities.

Next year’s tournament, 100 years on since the UK hosted the first edition, acts as a powerful full-circle moment which celebrates the sport’s heritage. Returning to its birthplace makes London 2026 a once-in-a-century celebration of the sport’s history, excellence and evolution.

Sörling said: “I’m very confident that London will host the best-ever ITTF World Table Tennis Championships Finals next year. The city truly understands what it means to host great sporting moments, and the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships will not only celebrate the sport at the highest level but also leave a lasting legacy for its future by inspiring the next generation of players.”

Petra Sörling, Sally Lockyer and Paul Drinkhall with a group of girls for Greenhouse Sports

In the morning, Sörling visited OVO Arena Wembley, the main venue and centre stage for the main draw from May 2nd to 10th, to see the progress already being made as London prepares to welcome table tennis home. London’s Copper Box Arena and OVO Arena Wembley will host 64 men’s and 64 women’s national teams, the largest and most inclusive edition in the event’s history.

The centenary ITTF World Table Tennis Championships Finals offers the opportunity to not only reflect on the sport but also celebrate its future – as the world’s best athletes compete in the UK.

The centenary ITTF World Table Tennis Championships Finals offers the opportunity to not only reflect on the sport but also celebrate its future – as the world's best athletes compete in the UK.

Sörling’s visit comes as WTT Star Contender London 2025 takes place between October 21st and October 26th at the Copper Box Arena, showcasing the readiness of Table Tennis England as preparations for the ITTF World Table Tennis Championships Finals 2026.

Steve Dainton, ITTF Group CEO, highlighted: “What we are witnessing in London is a perfect example of synergy between the WTT Series and the ITTF’s most prestigious event. Over the past few years, Table Tennis England has successfully hosted several WTT events, building valuable experience and readiness to stage the ITTF World Table Tennis Championships Finals 2026. This will be a landmark occasion, supported by the entire ITTF Group, to ensure its success and to celebrate 100 years of table tennis.”

The milestone visit also serves as a springboard for positivity, inspiring new players and strengthening communities. To see the impact already being made, ITTF President Sörling visited Ilford Ping Hub on Wednesday afternoon in East London, a community space that offers free tables, equipment and open access for local people. The project is part of Ping for the People, the official social impact programme for the centenary event.

Table Tennis is one of England’s fastest-growing and most inclusive sports, with an 11% increase in adults playing the sport regularly since 2022, according to Sport England’s Active Lives Survey 2023-24. 288,000 children and young people participate every week, with an impressive 5.2% of school-aged boys getting involved weekly. The Ping for the People project aims to deliver strong, social connections for children and young people, helping to improve the mental and physical health of everyone involved.

Sally Lockyer, Table Tennis England Chief Executive Officer, said: “The ITTF World Table Tennis Championships Finals 2026 is set to be a transformative moment for table tennis in the UK and globally. Participation numbers are already increasing in the UK and the landmark ITTF World Table Tennis Championships Finals 2026 will accelerate this trend. The UK is the home of global sports events and we are confident that the event will set a new benchmark for the sport.”

Simon Morton, UK Sport Deputy CEO and Director Events, Sporting System & External Affairs, added: “The ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships promise to be a unique showcase for the sport and we are delighted that the event is returning to these shores 100 years since the tournament was founded in the capital.

“We are looking forward to seeing the event positively impact the lives of people in London and beyond and are committed to continuing to bring events to the UK that reach, inspire and unite the nation.”

Sadiq Khan, Mayor of London, said: “London is the sporting capital of the world and I am delighted that we will be staging the ITTF World Table Tennis Championships Finals in 2026.

“London hosted the first-ever World Championships a century ago and it is fitting that this prestigious tournament will be staged here in the capital on its 100th anniversary.

“We look forward to welcoming the world’s best players, who will delight Londoners and fans while inspiring the next generation of champions, as we work together to build a better London for everyone.”