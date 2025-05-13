United are top of the table – but it isn’t good!

Arsenal supporters

Manchester United will finish this season with their worst ever showing in the Premier League - but the club can take warped comfort in the knowledge that it is top of the table when it comes to being the nation’s most disliked team!

In a survey of 500 football fans up and down the land, the Red Devils are still the club many love to hate with just over 17% of the vote. Arsenal came in at number two, while third place in the table of disdain fell to Manchester City.

Despite a Europa League final to look forward to – against fellow strugglers Tottenham Hotspur – it has been a miserable campaign for Ruben Amorim’s men with a record-low Premier League points total and a record high number of defeats.

On the plus side, the survey did also highlight the fact United has the biggest fanbase with more than 18% of the vote – although their fans were also cast as the third most annoying, behind ‘winners’ Arsenal and second placed Liverpool.

Mikel Arteta

Along with having the most annoying fans, apparently Mikel Arteta is the number one villain of the technical area, with his old colleague Pep Guardiola second in the list of irritating managers.

And when it comes to delusional supporters? Well, it’s the Gunners again who top the charts with a whopping 25% of the survey taking aim at the Emirates.

Manchester United supporters can claim second spot in the deluded category with a very credible bronze position for the patrons of the Tottenham Stadium.