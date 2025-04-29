University of the Year crowned at LTA Tennis Awards 2025

The university were presented their award by Anne-Marie Batson | Getty Images for LTA

The Leicestershire university won for their range of work, supporting everyone from beginners to elite athletes.

By Laura Howard, Sportsbeat

Loughborough University were delighted to win University of the Year at the prestigious LTA Tennis Awards, presented by Lexus.

The East Midlands-based university claimed the accolade at the tenth anniversary of the awards which were held at the National Tennis Centre in Roehampton. The prestigious sporting university were recognised for catering for a vast range of participants, providing for over 600 students each week, from beginners through to elite athletes.

Their provision includes a student-led recreational timetable, delivered entirely by a student volunteer coaching team - sometimes with 42 players over six courts.

“This year we’ve had a fantastic year for recreational, performance, BUCS and disability tennis so we really do university tennis from top to bottom. To receive the award really means a lot to us,” said head coach Tom Kisiel. “It’s natural for us to always want to do better. One of the great things about university tennis is that there are always new players coming through each year.”

The annual LTA Tennis Awards, presented by Lexus, highlight and celebrate the incredible achievements and contributions of people in tennis across Britain. First launched in 2015 with the help of former LTA president Cathie Sabin OBE, they recognise the vital work of volunteers, coaches, officials, and players dedicating their precious time and energy to the continual development and growth of the sport.

Over the past ten years, the awards have illustrated the depth of service and talent within the tennis community and serve as an inspiration to others to get involved in the game. The winners, selected from more than 2,000 nominations across 25 different categories, have all been acknowledged for their outstanding contribution to tennis in 2024.

At the performance end, Loughborough University Women’s 1s have just won a national league and cup double while one of their first team players completed the quadruple. Additionally, Loughborough student Abbie Breakwell competed at her first Paralympics at the Paris 2024 Games.

LTA President Sandi Procter said: “The ceremony is a celebration of the people that make our sport so special. I have always been passionate about grassroots, and the LTA awards are our way of highlighting the extraordinary contribution of individuals and venues across Britain.

“The dedication of all the winners, and runners-up too, is unbelievable. I am always impressed by the selfless sacrifice of all the volunteers, officials and coaches. We want to keep attracting new players and fans to the sport. Supporters play a crucial role in inspiring people to pick up a racket, no matter their age, skill level, background, or where they come from.’’

To find out more information about the LTA Tennis Awards, presented by Lexus or for information on how to play, coach, volunteer or officiate in tennis, head to: The Official Home of Tennis For Britain | LTA