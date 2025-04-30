University student named Young Person of the Year at LTA Awards

Getty Images for LTA

The 21-year-old was awarded the top prize at the awards, which were held at the National Tennis Centre in Roehampton, following an impressive year of dedication to the sport.

As Vice President of King’s College London Tennis Club, Nana has transformed the club into the largest sports club at the university - increasing membership by 66%, whilst also crowning them 2023/24 British University and Colleges Sports Club of the Year. "Tennis is a sport that has given me so much," he said.

"I'm just a medical student at Kings who loves tennis and so to be able to contribute to the sport at a local level is amazing. I never dreamed that I would even be here, shaking hands with Sue Barker. It's crazy."

Having played tennis competitively and recreationally throughout his life, Nana decided to give back to the sport during his time studying medicine at King's College University and has since transformed the club. "I played a lot of tennis as a kid and going to Uni I thought by playing days were over but the sport gives me so much and so a lot of my dream was to get more people involved and give back to the community," he added.

“We try to target every aspect of tennis from a grassroots level, trying to make it more accessible to those who haven't played before and transform our programmes. We now have four days a week of sessions, coached by paid students and putting on other events throughout the year."

The annual LTA Tennis Awards, presented by Lexus, highlight and celebrate the incredible achievements and contributions of people in tennis and padel across Britain. First launched in 2015 by former LTA president Cathie Sabin OBE, over the past ten years, the awards have illustrated the depth of service and talent within the tennis community and serve as an inspiration to others to get involved in the game.

The winners, selected from more than 2,000 nominations across 25 different categories, were all acknowledged for their outstanding contribution to tennis in 2024. Speaking at the event, President of the LTA Sandi Procter, said: "The ceremony is a celebration of the people that make our sport so special.

"I have always been passionate about grassroots, and the LTA awards are our way of highlighting the extraordinary contribution of individuals and venues across Britain. The dedication of all the winners, and runners-up too, is unbelievable."

