UWPF welcomes ongoing dialogue for pickleball's Olympic future

The Board remains fully committed to pursuing Olympic recognition and stands ready to engage in constructive discussions with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and future host nations to further this shared objective.

The Unified World Pickleball Federation (UWPF) welcomes the ongoing dialogue regarding the potential inclusion of pickleball in the Olympic Games.

Recognising that Olympic recognition requires a single, internationally representative governing body, UWPF has engaged in discussion with the Global Pickleball Federation (GPF) regarding a potential unification process and awaits their formal response.

Both organisations share a common goal — to elevate pickleball to the world’s highest sporting stage.

While UWPF remains open and optimistic about collaboration, it acknowledges the upcoming GPF AGM as a positive step toward strengthening democratic governance.

UWPF believes that inclusive and transparent leadership will lay the foundation for meaningful unification and remains dedicated to ongoing dialogue with GPF and all stakeholders who share the goal of a unified and globally representative federation — the pathway to Olympic recognition.

UWPF emphasises that true unification must be built upon IOC-compliant governance, which includes:

· Democratically elected leadership

· Transparency and accountability in decision-making

· Balanced continental representation that prevents dominance by any single country

“The Olympic pathway requires more than passion — it demands unity, credibility, and good governance,” said Mr. Miguel Montaño Freire, Secretary of UWPF.

“We look forward to working hand-in-hand with all partners, including GPF, to establish a unified and representative international federation that can carry pickleball to the Olympic Games.”