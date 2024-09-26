Vaha’akolo shakes off imposter syndrome to become Black Ferns star

New Zealand finished fourth in WXV 1 in 2023 and will be eyeing improvements with a World Cup on the horizon | World Rugby

Katelyn Vaha’akolo spent her last World Cup on English soil feeling like an imposter – a year out from a possible second, the Black Ferns winger has been transformed.

The 24-year-old flyer was part of the New Zealand team that reached the final of the Rugby League World Cup in 2022 in York, meaning that she was on the other side of the world as the Black Ferns stunned England to retain their union world title.

Watching on from afar, Vaha’akolo knew that she wanted to know what it felt like to be part of the New Zealand union set-up, particularly as she was struggling so much to find her place in league.

She explained: “I really struggled because my confidence around contact sport was really bad back then so I didn’t enjoy it. But what I did enjoy was being part of the professional environment. That was really cool and there were all the things I learned. Being in a space with such high-skilled athletes, I enjoyed that. But I just had no confidence in myself. I was going through the World Cup not feeling like I was supposed to be there.

“When I didn’t get selected for the World Cup League final, the feedback from the coach was that I wasn’t mentally tough enough.

“I remember going away after that campaign thinking that everyone around me can believe in me but if I don’t believe in myself, I’m not a help to my team.”

It is remarkable to think that just a year on from feeling like that, Vaha’akolo was being recognised as World Rugby’s women’s breakthrough player of the year for her performances in her maiden season in union.

That is testament to the support around her, from Allan Bunting and the New Zealand coaching staff, as well her friends and family. It has also come from Vaha’akolo understanding more about exactly what makes the world’s best players so successful.

She added: “I came into the Black Ferns with those same feelings (of lack of confidence). Allan Bunting, our head coach, knew how anxious I was with my performance and they were constantly reminding me that my self-belief had to be the priority.

“I thought that contact sport was all about physicality and I had to be the fittest and the strongest winger, but it’s actually so much more than that. The best players in the world are the best because they are confident and decisive and because they play freely.

“I didn’t have those things until probably the last six months. It showed me that if I’m in the right environment and I believe in myself, then I can become whatever I want to be.

“The support around me has helped but not everyone has that luxury so it’s not something I should rely on. What helps me is having a good cry and I have just had to learn to flush mistakes.

“For a lot of people making a mistake on the field is little but to me, it feels like the end of the world. I feel like I’ve let the whole team down and we’re never going to win again. But it’s about flushing those little moments and learning that one game and one mistake doesn’t define you and who I am as a rugby player.”

With two tries against England at Twickenham in a warm-up for the upcoming WXV competition, as well as four against Australia in July, it is clear that a confident Vaha’akolo might be the Black Ferns’ most dangerous weapon.

In a year’s time, she is aiming to be back in England for a very different World Cup experience.