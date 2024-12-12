Valtteri Bottas' hair helps raise money for charity Movember

Lock of Valtteri Bottas' hair inside a Card.

Global men’s health charity Movember’s 2024 campaign brought an exciting opportunity for F1 fans and collectors to support men’s health whilst becoming the proud owner of one of the most unique trading cards in existence.

The one-of-a-kind Valtteri Bottas collectible card, exclusively curated by Topps and auctioned by Memento Exclusives on their F1 Authentics platform, has sold for an impressive £4,000, with all proceeds going to Movember.

This special card features an authentic piece of Bottas’ race suit and, in a creative twist, strands of his own hair. The concept originated from a light-hearted podcast moment where Bottas joked about the popularity of his signature look and suggested including his hair on a product for fans. When the audience embraced the idea, Bottas found a way to turn this creative idea into reality, for a worthy cause.

Memento Exclusives specialises in giving fans access to unforgettable sports memorabilia and finding innovative ways for them to ‘Own The Moment’. The trading card auction ran throughout November on F1 Authentics, the official platform for licensed F1 memorabilia, and drew global attention. Ultimately, the card raised £4,000 to help fund the important work Movember delivers through innovative, breakthrough research and support programmes tackling some of the biggest and most complex health issues affecting men today including mental health, suicide prevention, prostate and testicular cancer.

F1 driver, Valtteri Bottas, commented: "Movember is a charity that is very close to my heart and I'm pleased we were able to raise £4k for it. I want to thank all those who bid for a piece of my mullet and supported this crucial cause in the name of men's health. There are many ways to help and I'm glad we were able to come up with a creative way to contribute this amount."

Anne-Cécile Berthier - Country Director - UK and Europe at Movember commented: "We are thrilled by Valtteri Bottas' efforts championing Movember while using his iconic moustache to raise awareness and funds for Movember. As a charity, we work tirelessly to deliver innovative, breakthrough research and support programmes for mental health, suicide prevention, prostate and testicular cancer. A huge thank you to Stake FI Team KICK for donating funds raised through their auction to Movember, which helps us make more strides in closing gaps in men's health outcomes so we can help stop men from dying too young."

Movember, a global movement since 2003, has funded over 1,300 projects focusing on prevention, outreach, and support to help change the face of men’s health. This collaboration between Valtteri Bottas, Topps, Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber and Memento Exclusives exemplifies how the motorsport community can come together to inspire positive outcomes. For more information on upcoming auctions or to explore exclusive F1 memorabilia, visit www.F1Authentics.com or www.MementoExclusives.com.