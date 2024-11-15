Van Riel determined to grab T100 Triathlon World Championship glory

Marten Van Riel celebrates winning the Ibiza leg of the T100 Triathlon | Bartlomiej Zborowski

The Belgian leads the T100 rankings with one race to go as the world’s best triathletes do battle around an iconic city course in the UAE

Marten Van Riel is hell-bent on claiming the overall T100 title as the inaugural season comes to a close in Dubai.

Van Riel, who holds a 17-point lead on Denmark’s Magnus Ditlev, only has eyes for top spot this weekend.

“It would mean a lot for me,” said Van Riel.

“I feel like, in my career, I’ve not been the winner a lot of times, I’ve had a lot of second, third and fourth places.

“To win that title would be incredible. I’m going to put everything into doing that.

“If I have a really good race here, I can maybe grab that title. But first off, I’ll have to perform a really good race.”

Van Riel claimed victories in his first two T100 appearances of the season.

He pipped Kiwi Kyle Smith in a thrilling sprint to win on debut in San Francisco, before repeating the trick in breaking clear of Sam Laidlaw in Ibiza to become the first man to win two T100 races.

The 31-year-old suffered his first defeat in non-drafting racing when he finished second behind compatriot Jelle Geens in Las Vegas.

Van Riel revealed the toll taken by his exertions in Nevada.

“Basically, since Las Vegas, it's been a lot about recovery,” he said.

“I was really tired when I came back from Las Vegas, so it was more important to turn that around than to really get a lot of training in.

“This is the last race of the season, pretty much, so maybe it’s better to underdo it for this one.”

Van Riel will have to beat the heat in the Middle East to claim top prize.

“In the first couple of days (in Dubai), I really struggled with the conditions and I actually had some training that didn't go how I wanted,” he said.

“I hope I don’t have to do that again in the race. It’s going to be another brutal, brutal race with the heat and humidity here. I’m slowly starting to feel ready.”

The inaugural Dubai T100 Triathlon World Championship Final to crown the first ever T100 World Champions takes place on 16-17 November. The women’s race is live and exclusive on Eurosport in the UK from 1315 on Saturday 16 November, with the race starting at 1330. Followed by the men’s race on Sunday 17 November at the same times. Fans can also watch for free on PTO+