Vendy aiming to go deep at YONEX All England Open Badminton Championships 2025

Lane and Vendy were knocked out in the first round of last year's tournament. | Yang Shaochen/Badmintonphoto

Ben Lane and Sean Vendy reached the semi-finals of the German Open last time out

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ben Lane and Sean Vendy will kick off English involvement in the YONEX All England Open Badminton Championships 2025.

The men’s doubles duo are the only home pair in action on the opening day at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham. The pair will be the eighth match on Minoru Yoneyama Court when they take on Yew Sin Ong and Ee Yi Teo of Malaysia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This year we feel more equipped to go deep in the tournament,” Vendy said. “We had a couple of World Tour titles last year. We had some deep runs in some big tournaments and I think it is about time that we went deep into the All England.

“I am confident in both of our games at the minute and think we can do just that.”

Lane and Vendy sit 17 places above their opponents in the world rankings and will be hoping to get the home hopes off to the best possible start.

“I feel great, it is by far my favourite tournament of the year, I’m excited to get going, preparation has been good,” Lane said. “We had a good week in Gemrany last week. We’re excited to start and we have friends and families coming along.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There is of course pressure but if there wasn’t pressure, I don’t think it would mean anything and I think personally pressure makes me play a little better.”

Fans can watch the action live on BWF TV or head down to the Utilita Arena with tickets still on sale. Wednesday will see the majority of the English pairs in action with Gregory Mairs and Jenny Mairs competing in their final international tournament having announced their retirement earlier this week.

The mixed doubles pair have taken the decision to focus on their thriving content channels but will look to end a tournament on a high. They will face Hiroki Midorikawa and Natsu Saito of Japan who are currently ranked 11th in the world.

From last All England to first as Estelle van Leeuwen makes her debut alongside Callum Hemming in the mixed doubles. They will face Po-Hsuan Yang and Ling Fang Hu of Chinese Taipei who are sitting at seventh in the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is a chance to add their names to history with it being 20 years since Gail Emms and Nathan Robertson lifted the mixed doubles title at the All England. They were the last English winners at the Championships and will be in attendance in Birmingham to celebrate the special anniversary.

Last tickets available for the YONEX All England Open Badminton Championships 2025. Book now to guarantee your seat to watch the world’s best badminton players compete! All England Open Badminton New | All England Badminton