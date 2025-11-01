Vicky Ault proud to be part of record-breaking Knotty's English Nationals

Paul Currie

Vicky Ault challenged herself at a record-breaking pickleball tournament in Bolton

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Vicky Ault was proud to challenge herself as part of a record-breaking 2025 Knotty’s English Nationals Pickleball Tournament in Bolton.

The 58-year-old played on home soil as one of over 1300 competitors taking part across 57 age and skill categories in the fifth year of the prestigious competition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ault first began playing at Markland Hill Racquets Club in Bolton, where she is a coach, and has previously won medals at the English Nationals before making a step up in ability.

“I won the bronze medals at 3.0, I’ve challenged myself playing at 4.0 and it really is a challenge,” she said. “I like the fact that there is that progression with different age groups and everyone can play, a lot of our youngsters are playing at the weekend.

“I like the social aspect, we have about 40 players from the club that are competing and loads more or just coming down as supporters.

“At our club, after every session we have a cup of tea, and we are lucky to have a bar too. My phone is now full of pickleball contacts, I am going on holiday with people I had never met until last year.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thursday and Friday saw the over 50s in action in the mixed, men’s and women’s doubles, before the open age categories take centre stage at the Bolton Arena on Saturday and Sunday.

Pickleball developed as a backyard game in Washington, and is named after the pickle boat in rowing, which sees spare rowers from different teams form a crew.

The name reflects the sport, which has borrowed from other racket sports, as it is played on a badminton doubles-sized court and features playing styles seen in tennis and table tennis.

The game is played with a solid paddle and a perforated plastic ball, while players can only score points on their serve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ault is one of many players to have taken up the sport, having previously played tennis.

She added: “Our club did an introductory day a couple of years ago, and I went down and I thought I quite like this and it went from there.

“My daughter thinks we are in a cult because it is so addictive. We have been playing pickleball at Markland Hill for three years, and it has just taken off.

“It is so accessible and is just a leveller. We have got some outstanding tennis players at our club but I can stand and have a game of pickleball with them, whereas I couldn’t have a game of tennis against them. But I can have a game of pickleball, and I might even beat them occasionally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is really easy to pick up, but it is quite tricky to play as well. There are always things where I think I could do that better.”

Pickleball England had a record number of players at the 2025 Knotty’s English Nationals. The tournament took place from 30 October to 2 November at Bolton Arena. For more information: https://www.pickleballengland.org/