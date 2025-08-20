Tireless trio of rugby volunteers honoured at national awards

Honda Volunteer of the Year award winners with Rob Udwin (Immediate Past President RFU) & Alex Payne (MC) | Leo the Photographer

Three hard-working volunteers have been honoured at the Honda Volunteer of the Year awards for their tireless work, effort, and energy at their respective rugby clubs.

Mary Impey, of Hackney Rugby Club, Rachael Longstaff, of Stockton RFC and Brixham RFC’s Bryan Pitman each picked up a prestigious award at a ceremony, attended by the 47 finalists, at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham on Friday 8th August.

The trio were selected from over 2000 nominations across three categories: Unsung Hero, Game for All and Connecting the Community, with nominees being recognised at local level, before local winners were put forward as national finalists.

Mary, who picked up the ‘Unsung Hero’ award, was recognised for her work with Hackney RFC where she has been instrumental in introducing rugby to schools in underserved areas, securing funding to support a Hackney community team to deliver non-contact rugby and making links with a network of charities and public bodies in East London to promote the game to a wider audience.

On being given the nod for the award, Mary said: “I was in a small state of shock when my name was called. I couldn’t believe it was me up there, but it was exciting. It’s always nice to be recognised and it was a lovely evening.”

Rachael Longstaff, who has been at Stockton RFC for the past two seasons, was the winner of the ‘Game For All’ award thanks to her work developing playing opportunities for girls, as well as supporting the senior women’s team.

She said: “It’s a massive honour to win this award, I didn’t expect it in the slightest. I’d really recommend volunteering to anybody. Without volunteers, rugby clubs just wouldn’t survive.”

The ‘Connecting the Community’ award went to Bryan Pitman who has been associated with Brixham RFC for 49 years. The 60-year-old was praised for his work which included founding the club’s programme for 3–6-year-olds, launching walking rugby, working with charity LooseHeadz, and co-ordinating all the events for the club’s 150th anniversary.

Bryan said: “It’s an honour and a privilege to win. I’m so very proud of my club. I don’t have red blood, it’s black and white, the club’s colours. It is always my goal to represent the club as best I can, and I’ll continue to do so.”

The Honda Volunteer of the Year awards are part of the Honda Volunteer Recognition Programme which provides a platform to recognise the volunteers who make up such an integral part of the game and who have made a great contribution to their club and community – no matter what their role.

The awards recognise the local heroes who have had a major impact in their clubs and communities and demonstrated their commitment to the game over the past 12 months and brings the opportunity to thank those who have gone above and beyond for rugby.

Rob Udwin, RFU Immediate Past President, said: “It’s great to be able to celebrate the amazing volunteers through the Honda Volunteer of the Year awards, because, like everyone who has played rugby, I know that our sport wouldn’t happen without them.

Rebecca Adamson, Head of Automobile at Honda Motor Europe – UK added: “Honda Motor Europe is proud to support the Honda Volunteer of the Year Awards and recognise the enormous efforts of rugby volunteers across England who keep the game going on and off the pitch.”

Volunteers are the backbone of grassroots rugby in England. If you’d like to get involved and make a difference at your community club, visit: www.englandrugby.com/volunteers