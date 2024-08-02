Welsh rugby star and former British and Irish Lions player, Mike Phillips, has been slapped with a ban after admitting to drink driving in his Audi A4.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Wales and British Lions rugby star, Mike Phillips, has been handed a driving ban after admitting to drink-driving. The player-turned pundit was three times over the limit when he was arrested in Llanwrtyd Wells, Powys, on July 7.

The former scrum-half played for Welsh clubs the Scarlets, Cardiff Blues and the Ospreys before heading to France to play for Bayonne and Racing 92. He appeared for his country a total of 94 times between 2003 and 2015 and in 2009 and 2013 also featured in the British and Irish Lions tours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since his retirement from the game, the 41-year-old has been a regular rugby pundit, including last year’s World Cup coverage for ITV and S4C.

Former Wales and British Lions rugby star and ITV pundit Mike Phillips banned after admitting drink-driving | Getty Images

Phillips was in an Audi A4 when the offence took place. On Wednesday (July 31), Llandrindod Wells Magistrates’ Court was told 108 micrograms of alcohol per 100ml of breath was recorded in a reading despite the legal limit being 35.

Giving his full name - William Mike Phillips - to the court, he was handed a 25-month ban which will be cut by 25 weeks, if he completes an awareness course by January 8, 2026. Phillips was also fined £1,153 and ordered to pay £461 surcharge and £85 costs.