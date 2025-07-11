War Over £60m Star: Forest Threaten Legal Action After Spurs' Shock Move

NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND - MAY 25: Morgan Gibbs-White of Nottingham Forest during the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest FC and Chelsea FC at City Ground on May 25, 2025 in Nottingham, England.

Morgan Gibbs-White’s £60 Million to Tottenham has been put on hold as Nottingham Forest consider legal action.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was reported last night that Tottenham triggered the £60 million release clause on the English Midfielder, but Forest have accused the North London side of making an illegal approach for the player and claimed to never have granted permission for talks.

Sky Sports reports that Forest believe that there was a breach in confidentiality around the release clause, due to Spurs bidding the exact amount needed to trigger it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Forest consider the move to be off, and are consulting lawyers to prepare a complaint to the Premier League, with neither club commenting on the situation.

This comes in the aftermath of Spurs signing West Ham winger Mohammed Kudus for £55 million, with the North London side trying to build on their Europa League win last season.

This isn’t the first bit of legal action that Nottingham Forest have found themselves in. Last month, the club wrote to UEFA complaining that Crystal Palace being in the Europa League violated the multi-club ownership rule, due to the London club having the same owners as Ligue 1 side Lyon. This resulted in Palace being kicked out of the competition and Forest replacing them.