WATCH: Jake Paul speaks about boxing an English Champion after a KO against Andre August
Youtube sensation turned boxer Jake Paul beat Andre August on Saturday, December 16 in Orlando, Florida.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Jake Paul fought professional boxer Andre August on Saturday, December 16. The bout was over in one round, with Paul launching a powerful right uppercut that sent August down immediately. August is an American cruiserweight who had a 10-1-1 record before the fight.,
His most recent fight came in August of this year. He was able to beat Brandon Martin on points. Watch the Jake Paul interview video above.