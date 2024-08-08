Welsh trio keep velodrome success going with team pursuit bronze

Zac Williams/SWpix.com

Jess Roberts, Elinor Barker, and Anna Morris were part of the women’s team pursuit squad that earned bronze

Wales’ glittering week in the velodrome continued as Jess Roberts, Elinor Barker and Anna Morris helped inspire a stunning comeback for team pursuit bronze.

The Welsh trio, who were joined by Josie Knight, trailed their Italian opponents by almost a second at the halfway stage but timed their charge to perfection to land the final spot on the podium.

Roberts’ medal backed up the success of her team sprint-winning fellow Carmarthen star Emma Finucane the previous evening and the 25-year-old admitted standing on the podium felt 'surreal' after she came in as a late replacement for injured stalwart Katie Archibald.

Archibald was looking to add to her three Olympic medals until a freak accident in her garden ruled her out but Roberts filled the void superbly.

“I wasn’t initially selected and then the accident happened with Katie and it was an opportunity for me,” she said.

“It’s surreal and I can’t really believe it. These girls have really helped me be able to do what we’ve done here.

“(I found out I was going) about a week after Katie’s accident. We have such strength in depth in our squad, the support behind us is incredible. It’s thanks to them we could do this here.”

Roberts’ compatriot Morris, from Cardiff, only started cycling as a university student, but can now call herself an Olympic medallist as well as a world champion.

“It’s really surreal,” she said.

“Before going up for that final, sat in the track centre, I was looking at the crowd and thinking ‘this is such an exciting event to be a part of’.

“I was a little bit sad it’s the last time I’ll experience that in this Games because it’s our only event I'm doing. To come away with a bronze medal, I’m really happy with that.”

Britain’s team pursuit stars are among over 1,000 elite athletes on UK Sport’s National Lottery-funded World Class Programme, allowing them to train full time, have access to the world’s best coaches and benefit from pioneering medical support – which has been vital on their pathway to the Paris 2024 Games.

The third Welsh star in the quartet, Barker, was part of the team pursuit squads in Rio and Tokyo, sitting out the latter stages in Japan after discovering she was pregnant.

Having since given birth to son Nico, the super-mum is bidding to add to her medal collection in the omnium and madison later in the week.

