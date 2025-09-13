We're on a roll, says Sophie de Goede after Canada win over Australia

Canada beat Australia in the Women's Rugby World Cup quarter-final | World Rugby

De Goede scored one of Canada’s seven tries in a 46-5 triumph over the Wallaroos to set up a meeting with world champions New Zealand next Friday in Bristol.

Sophie de Goede believes Canada are on a roll after a player-of-the-match performance in her side’s quarter-final win over Australia.

Victory there is next on the to-do list for Canada after a composed victory at Ashton Gate.

“It is incredible, we were here last time and we were really excited to be in the semis last time,” the second row said.

“I feel now we are rolling and we have checked off every job we have wanted to do so far, and this is another tick in the box.

“Credit to Australia this was a really tough game, and I am really happy we were able to come through that one and go on to the semis.”

Asia Hogan-Rochester opened the scoring inside three minutes, but Australia responded emphatically in a like for like score as Desiree Miller used space and pace to level the scores.

But from there, Canada had control, Alysha Corrigan swerved her way to the line in a further illustration of her side's attacking ability.

But it was not just the backs who could score, with De Goede producing a quick pick and go, having spearheaded so much of her side’s positive intent.

With just 20 minutes gone, Australia were hanging on as Corrigan got her second of the match, in a move built on quick hands and slick passing before she finished it off with a dive to the line.

Any momentum Australia built always ended with Canada holding the ball.

With seconds left in the half, McKinley Hunt crashed over to put her side 26 points ahead at the break.

After restart, Fabiola Forteza clumsily got the ball over the line for her side’s sixth.

Australia continued to battle, but with fast-paced attack out of the question, Canada were more than happy to get to work at the breakdown.

Canada had one last bit of flair as the veteran Karen Paquin flew over to round out a comprehensive win.

Hogan-Rochester denied that Canada were frustrated by the lack of attacking tries in the second half.

She said: “I think it was a team effort. I got one, the back three all got one, so many of the forwards, I think we just shared the load over the try line.

“The win was definitely the goal today, we wanted to play a professional and composed game.

“But at the same time have a lot of fun and both things were achieved so I am really happy about that.”

Hogan-Rochester suffered a fractured fibula the last time Canada and New Zealand met in the Pacific Four Series in a 27-27 draw.

Canada enter the semi-final ahead on ranking but behind in experience with the Black Ferns gunning for a seventh final.

With more than 400,000 tickets already sold, and prices starting at just £5 for children and £10 for adults, fans are encouraged to secure their tickets now via tickets.rugbyworldcup.com