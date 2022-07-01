The 2022 Tour de France will begin in Copenhagen on Friday 1 July 2022 and finish on the Champs-Elysées.

The 109th Grande Boucle gets underway in Copenhagen this morning.

Tour de France 2021 winner Tadej Pogacar, world champion Julian Alaphillippe and green jersey winner were all at the Palais de Congrès to watch the route being unveiled last October.

The 2022 route will include 53km of time trials, sandwiching the race, as well as visits to the Vosges, the Alps and the Pyrenees balancing out the stages to include opportunities for cyclists to attack and gain time.

Here is all the information about the 2022 Tour de France race route:

Where does the Tour de France start?

The Tour de France will kick off with a 13km individual time trial in Copenhagen, Denmark on 1 July 2022. It will most likely be an attempt for contenders to gain a psychologically important few seconds over other competitors.

Stage two is a 199km flat race from Roskilde to Nyborg on 2 July 2022 before the cyclists complete another flat race from Velje to Sønderborg amounting to 182km in the third stage of the Tour.

2020 stage 3 took place between Nice and Sisteron

Tour de France - Week 1: Stages 4-9

The first race day will be Monday 4 July 2022 before the riders head to Dunkirk for the fourth stage on Tuesday 5 July 2022. It will be a race for the sprinters as they cycle 172km through the hills to Calais.

Stage 5 will see the cyclists travel 155km across the cobbles from Lille to Arenberg. This stage will cover 19.4km of cobblestones, across 11 sectors and five of them have never been used in either the Paris-Roubaix or the Tour de France.The competitors will then once again return to the hills for Stage 6 to complete 220km from Blinche, Belgium, through Luxembourg finishing in Longwy.

Stage Seven will see a summit finish in the Vosges at the Super Planche des Belles Filles. The 176km route through the mountains will go beyond the usual summit and reach the steep gravel tracks first introduced to the race in 2019.

The tour will then head south on hill terrain into Switzerland and cyclists will complete the 184km stage eight route in Lausanne. Riders will then race from UCI headquarters near Aigle to Châtel for stage nine before enjoying a rest day in Morzine on Monday 11 July 2022.

The Tour de France 2022 route will travel to the Vosges, The Alps and The Pyrannees

Tour de France - Week Two: Stages 10-15

Stage 10 will be a hilly 148km race from Morzine to Megève. Cyclists will then start stage 11 in Albertville, ending on the col du Granon above the Serre Chevalier ski resort near Briançon. The Col du Granon measures 11.3km and ends at an altitude of 2400m.

On Bastille day, 14 July, cyclists will race from Briançon to l’Alpe d’Huez, including the famous 21 hairpins of l’Alpe d’Huez.

Stage 13 will be a flat race from Bourg d’Oissans to Saint-Etienne which will either offer a bunch sprint or a rare chance for the breakaway.

Stage 14 and 15 will travel across the south of France with the first part being a hilly trek from Saint Etienne to Mende and the second a flatter ride from Rodez to Carcassonne.

Tour de France - Week 3 : Stages 16 - 21

After a final rest day on 18 July, the cyclists will ride 179km from Carcassonne to Foix for stage 16.

The next two stages are both mountainous from Saint Gaudens to Peyragudes on 20 July and from Lourdes to Hautacam on 21 July.

Stage 19 is a flat 189km route from Castelnau-Magnoac to Cahors. The penultimate stage of the Tour is another individual time trial from Lacapelle-Marival to Rocamadour amounting to 40km.

The final stage will end at the Champs-Elysees on 24 July 2022