There’s no rest for England’s Lionesses after their nail-biting Euros win - with a reception at 10 Downing Street scheduled for Monday evening, just hours after landing back on home soil.

The team touched down at Southend Airport just after 3.30pm and received a heroes' welcome as hundreds of cheering fans gathered outside the terminal. The plane carrying the team was met with a water cannon salute by two fire engines as it taxied down the runway. According to the team’s post on X, the Euros trophy itself even had its own seat, draped in the England flag.

Children and families waved flags, held hand-drawn banners and cheered as the squad returned home. One image showed a young girl held above the crowd holding a sign reading “WELL DONE GIRLS” decorated with cut-outs of shirts, footballs and the England crest. In another, a young fan proudly waved a St George’s flag, while others snapped pictures and held up life-sized cutouts of their heroes.

Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner and sports minister Stephanie Peacock will host the Downing Street event later tonight. While there’s no further information as to what time exactly it will take place, the team are expected to head straight there after briefly greeting fans and the media at the airport.

The plane carrying the England Women Squad are given a welcome as they arrive at Southend Airport following their victory on July 28, 2025 in Southend, England. England defeated Spain in the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Final to retain the trophy on 27 July.

The whirlwind homecoming will continue with an open-top bus parade on Tuesday along The Mall, ending in front of Buckingham Palace, where the players will greet fans once again.

Team captain Leah Williamson was photographed smiling and clutching the trophy as the team departed their hotel in Zurich earlier in the day. Lauren Hemp carried a Lego replica of the Beauty and the Beast castle, while Michelle Agyemang — named Young Player of the Tournament — was praised by Prince William at the medal ceremony, telling her: “Well played, fantastic, well done.”

Fans wait for the England Women's Squad to arrive back at Southend Airport on July 28, 2025 in Southend, England. England defeated Spain in the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Final to retain the trophy on 27 July.

In a statement, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said the Lionesses had “once again captured the hearts of the nation” and called them “an inspiration for young people across the country”.

A congratulatory postmark by Royal Mail will be stamped on all UK letters this week, and potential plans for a formal royal reception at Buckingham Palace or Windsor Castle are reportedly being considered for the autumn.

The Lionesses beat Spain 3-1 on penalties in Sunday’s final in Basel, Switzerland, securing back-to-back Euro titles after a hard-fought campaign.