The annual charity match was established in 2006 and has since raised over £38 million for UNICEF

Soccer Aid, the world’s biggest celebrity football match, returns to London this weekend for its annual game to raise money for UNICEF.

This is everything you need to know - including how to get tickets and who is in the lineup.

What is Soccer Aid?

Soccer Aid is an annual charity football match, established in 2006 by Robbie Williams and Jonathan Wilkes, which sees a number of former professional footballers and celebrities take part in an 11-a-side match. The game is between England and a team representing the rest of the world.

For the first time ever, the 2022 match will be held at the London Stadium. Previous Soccer Aid matches have been held at the Old Trafford in Manchester, Wembley Stadium in London, Stamford Bridge in London and the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

Liam Payne will head up the England team and Usain Bolt the Soccer Aid World XI FC team (Photo: Soccer Aid)

The game will take place on Sunday June 12th, with kick-off scheduled for 7.30pm BST.

The match raises money for charity UNICEF, which is the world’s leading organisation working to keep children out of danger. Over the course of the last 75 years, UNICEF has supported children living through war and emergencies, played a part in the eradication of smallpox, has been involved in the fight against malaria, Ebola and, in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, aided the largest roll out of vaccines in history.

You can donate to UNICEF via its website . In terms of the impact that your donation could make, UNICEF explains what your money could do for children.

It says:

£10 could provide enough lifesaving food for a child for one week

£30 could provide an emergency shelter kit to help protect children forced from their homes

£40 could provide a full course of treatment for a child with malnutrition

£50 could provide life-saving measles vaccines for 71 children

Who is in the Soccer Aid lineup?

Singer Liam Payne has been announced as the England captain for this year’s Soccer Aid football match.

The former One Direction member said: “It doesn’t get much better than captaining England in Soccer Aid while fundraising for UNICEF.

“I can’t believe I get to run out onto the pitch with some of my heroes all while raising money for such a great cause. To be given the captain’s armband is a real honour and I’m determined to lead us to victory!”

The former One Direction singer has said that the being given the opportunity to don the captain’s armband is ‘a real honour’ (Photo: UNICEF/Soccer Aid Productions)

Soccer Aid 2022 will see Usain Bolt return as the captain of Soccer Aid World XI FC.

The teams that have been announced go as follows:

England

Harry Redknapp (Manager)

David Seaman (Manager)

Liam Payne (Captain)

Lucien Laviscount

Tom Grennan

Chunkz

Gary Neville

Jamie Carragher

Fara Williams

Joe Cole

Alex Brooker

Damian Lewis

Sir Mo Farah

Mark Wright

David Harewood

Teddy Sheringham

David James

Aitch

Mark Noble

Soccer Aid World XI FC

Arsene Wenger (Manager)

Robbie Keane (Manager)

Usain Bolt (Captain)

Martin Compston

Mo Gilligan

Chelcee Grimes

Patrice Evra

Steven Bartlett

Carli Lloyd

Noah Beck

Lee Mack

Munya Chawawa

Kem Cetinay

Cafu

Andriy Shevchenko

Off the pitch, UNICEF UK Ambassador Dermot O’Leary will be returning as a presenter, joined by Maya Jama who will offer up her thoughts as a pundit. Alex Scott will also return as a pitch-side reporter.

Comedian Alex Brooker, best known as a co-host on The Last Leg, will make history as the first physically disabled Soccer Aid player.

He said: “I’m so excited to be a part of Soccer Aid for UNICEF. I’ve watched it for years and I’m proud that I will be the first physically disabled person to play in the match.

Alex Brooker will play for the England team alongside teammates like Lucien Laviscount and Tom Grennan (Photo: Anthony Harvey/Getty Images)

“When I was a baby, my parents didn’t even know if I’d end up being able to walk, so to be involved in something like this is special.

“I should add that I’m right footed and don’t have a right foot, so I’m not gonna be a game changer! But I just can’t wait to be involved.”

During half-time Soccer Aid co-creator Robbie Williams will perform his 1997 hit ballad Angels.

He said: “I already know that it is going to be one of the most special nights of my career – and I want as many of you as possible to be part of it.

“Tickets are selling fast, so I would urge people to snap them up while they are still available.”

Can I buy tickets to Soccer Aid?

Tickets for Soccer Aid 2022 are now on sale, and you can buy your tickets online via the Soccer Aid website.

Tickets are split into seven different categories, which are:

Category one: adult ticket for £60, child (under 16) ticket for £30

Category two: adult ticket for £50, child ticket for £25

Category three: adult ticket for £40, child ticket for £20

Category four: adult ticket for £30, child ticket for £15

Category five: adult ticket for £20, child ticket for £10

Premium seat for £75

Hospitality packages from £350 onwards

Premium tickets include a padded seat and access to an upgraded concourse, as well as an alcoholic/soft/hot drink and a choice of hot food item.

Usain Bolt playing for Soccer Aid World XI during the Soccer Aid for UNICEF 2021 match (Photo: Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

The VIP hospitality packages include access to a premium, shared hospitality suite, luxury food stations and bowl food, celebrity guest speakers and entertainment, access to a complimentary bar and more.

If you’re interested in a hospitality package, you can fill out a form on the Soccer Aid website and a member of the team will get in touch with you.

Visitors that are registered as ambulant disabled, as well as wheelchair users, are entitled to a complimentary ticket for a companion to assist them on the day. You can specifically select tickets under the ambulant admission ticket section or the wheelchair section, with your companion ticket automatically added to your booking.

You must validate your ticket at least a week before attending the event by submitting proof of disability documentation, such as a recent PIP/DLA letter. You will receive an email from Soccer Aid after booking with more information about how to submit your documentation.

How do I watch Soccer Aid on TV?

If you can’t get tickets or would prefer to watch the match in the comfort of your own home, the Soccer Aid 2022 match will be aired live on ITV and STV on Sunday June 12th.

It will also be available to watch on the ITV Hub as well if you miss the live broadcast.