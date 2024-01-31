Watch more of our videos on Shots!

One of Horse Racing's most eagerly anticipated events is just around the corner as the Cheltenham Festival rapidly approaches.

The Gloucestershire course will welcome over 280,000 racing fans over the four-day event as horses and jockeys look to follow in the footsteps of legends such as Best Mate, Kauto Star and Denman by hitting the headlines. With just over a month to go until this year's festival gets underway and we hear that world famous roar for the first time, NationalWorld takes a look at all of the details you need know before Cheltenham 2024.

Where and when does Cheltenham Festival 2024 take place?

There is just over a month to go until this year's Cheltenham Festival gets underway. The famous Cheltenham roar will be head for the first time when the Sky Bet Supreme Novices Hurdle gets underway at 1.30pm on Tuesday 12th March and signals the start of four days of action-packing jump racing. The final race - the Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle - takes place at 5.30pm on Friday 15th March, two hours after we will have discovered the winner of this year's Cheltenham Gold Cup. Over 280,000 spectators are expected to attend the world famous Cheltenham course, which has hosts racing since 1831.

What races will take place during Cheltenham Festival 2024?

Tuesday 12th March: 13:30 The Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle Race 14:10 The Arkle Challenge Trophy Steeple Chase 14:50 The Ultima Handicap Steeple Chase 15:30 The Unibet Champion Hurdle Challenge Trophy 16:10 The Close Brothers Mares’ Hurdle Race 16:50 The Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle Race 17:30 The National Hunt Steeple Chase Challenge Cup

Wednesday 13th March: 13:30 The Baring Bingham Novices’ Hurdle Race 14:10 The Brown Advisory Novices’ Steeple Chase 14:50 The Coral Cup Hurdle 15:30 The Betway Queen Mother Champion Steeple Chase 16:10 The Glenfarclas Cross Country Steeple Chase 16:50 The Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Handicap Steeple Chase Challenge Cup 17:30 The Weatherbys Champion Bumper

Thursday 14th March: 13:30 The Turners Novices’ Chase 14:10 The Pertemps Network Final 14:50 The Ryanair Steeple Chase 15:30 The Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle 16:10 The TrustATrader Plate 16:50 The Ryanair Mares Novices’ Hurdle 17:30 The Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup

Friday 15th March: 13:30 The JCB Triumph Hurdle 14:10 The County Handicap Hurdle Race 14:50 The Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle Race 15:30 The Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup Steeple Chase 16:10 The St. James’s Place Festival Challenge Cup Open Hunters' Steeple Chase 16:50 The Mrs Paddy Power Mares' Steeple Chase 17:30 Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle

Where can I buy tickets for Cheltenham Festival 2024?

Tickets are still available for all four days of the festival - although demand is high so getting in as soon as possible is advised. Further information on which tickets are available and costs can be found via The Jockey Club here.

Where can I watch Cheltenham Festival 2024 on television?