The pre-race talk surrounds one horse hoping to keep up an impressive record at Epsom this weekend.

Desert Crown has dominated the buildup to this year’s Derby as the three-year old protects an unbeaten record at Epsom.

Trained by five-time derby winner Sir Michael Stoute, the colt was an 11/1 winner on debut at Nottingham last November and followed that up with an impressive triumph in the Dante Stakes at York last month.

That promising start to his career has seen him installed as favourite to secure his most high-profile win yet - but there is plenty of competition around the field.

NationalWorld takes a look at the latest news ahead of this year’s Epsom Derby.

Where and when does the race take place?

After Diomed won the inaugural race in 1780, the Derby has gone on to become one of the most renowned races in the calendar.

Famously held at Epsom, the race is seen as the jewel in the flat racing crown.

This year’s race takes place on Saturday 4th June and is scheduled to start at 4.30pm.

Poignantly, the race takes place just days after the passing of its most successful jockey and will be dedicated to the memory of Lester Piggott.

The racing legend was a nine-time winner after riding the likes of Never Say Die, Najinsky and Teenoso to victory at Epsom.

This year’s Epsom festival also plays a part in the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebration.

Who won last year’s Derby?

There was something of a surprise in last year’s Derby as 16-1 shot Adayar was first past the post.

Adam Kirby celebrates Adayar's win in the Cazoo Derby.

Jockey Adam Kirby had been down to ride the much fancied John Leeper but lost out to Frankie Dettori.

After belatedly boarding Adayar, Kirby produced an accomplished ride and moved clear inside the final furlong to take the honours.

Speaking of the pre-race events, Kirby said: "There are ups and downs, there are swings and roundabouts, but I can't thank Charlie Appleby enough. He is a true gentleman and a great trainer. The Appleby team are second to none.

"I've always said I'd rather win a Derby than be champion jockey. I think it's the greatest race."

How to watch Epsom Derby

The race will be broadcast by ITV1 as part of their day-by-day coverage of the Epsom festival.

Coverage gets underway at 12.40pm and runs until 5pm.

Epsom Derby latest odds

7-4 Desert Crown

7-2 Stone Age

7-1 Nations Pride

8-1 Changingoftheguard

10-1 Piz Badile

16-1 Star Of India, Walk Of Stars

20-1 Westover

25-1 Nahanni

33-1 Royal Patronage, West Wind Blows

40-1 Sonny Liston

66-1 Masekela

100-1 Glory Daze, Grand Alliance

200-1 Hoo Ya Mal