Whether dressage or western, it's all horses for Wells and her partner

Sophie Wells at the ECCO FEI World Championships 2022 | ParalympicsGB

Dressage and western are a match made in heaven for Paralympic champion Sophie Wells and her boyfriend Joe Midgley

Equestrian dressage and cowboys rarely go hand in hand unless you are Paralympic champion Sophie Wells.

The 34-year-old from Lincoln has accumulated eight Paralympic medals over her dressage career but has found an unlikely partner in the world of western, with her boyfriend Joe Midgley working as a western horse trainer.

The two often put on demonstrations on how to train and ride a horse for fans and despite the differences to dressage, Paris 2024 bound Wells enjoys every moment.

"My boyfriend does western riding, he's a cowboy and I've loved seeing that side of things in the last year or so," she Wells, who is part of Aldi’s Nearest and Dearest programme in partnership with Team GB, helping to maximise support and minimise potential distractions for athletes so that they can focus on their performance. "It's a bit of a different dynamic.

"There are so many disciplines in western, they have ranch riding, trail riding and the horses hold themselves differently and dress as cowboys.

"There are some similarities but it's a bit bonkers.

"You wouldn't necessarily put dressage and western together, but it works well for us.

Wells took up equestrian as a child and immediately fell in love with dressage after struggling to keep hold of the reigns in show jumping due to her disability.

But as a self-proclaimed perfectionist, dressage and Wells go together like peas in a pod according to the rider herself.

"I'm quite a perfectionist by nature," she said.

"In dressage you're striving towards excellence the whole time and I think that really suits my personality.

"I just fell in love with dressage and that feeling the horse gives you."

Wells will step out for her fourth Paralympics in Paris, with hopes of picking up more silverware.

At Tokyo 2020, the dressage rider won individual - grade V silver and team gold and is now part of a historic and exclusive club of British athletes, with GB having won every equestrian team gold medal at the Paralympics since Atlanta 1996.

And with a possible eighth team gold on the cards in Paris, Wells is ready to soak up her fourth Games in the French capital by reminiscing on her first back at London 2012.

"I've learnt a lot compared to London as I'm 34 now and I was only 22 then," she said.

"I was very naïve going into those Games which I think actually helped me as I didn't know what I was walking into, while now I've got a lot more life experience and perspective.

"I was obsessed, and outcome focussed on that time so hopefully I can enjoy the processes of it a bit more now.

"But I still feel like I did when I went to London, I think. I don't feel like I've changed that much even though I know what to expect now.

"It's still the biggest honour to represent your country on the biggest stage. Four Games in and that's the reality, I've been very lucky."

