Harry Kane is now outright second on the list of all-time leading goalscorers for England after scoring a penalty against Germany

England endured a disappointing 1-0 defeat against Hungary in their opening Nations League match on Saturday 4 June 2022.

The Putskas Arena felt like the perfect opportunity for England captain Harry Kane to score his 50th goal for England, but it was not to be.

However, just three days later and Kane was back on the money when England played Germany.

England suffered several missed opportunities with Jack Grealish handing Kane the perfect chance to score but it was not until an 87th minute penalty that Kane finally hit that target of 50 goals for England.

Kane’s goal was not only a milestone for him, but it was also gave his team the draw they desperately needed as the eventual scoreline read 1-1.

The Tottenham Hotspurs forward’s 50th goal means he now moves past England legend Bobby Charlton who has 49 goals for England but Wayne Rooney still tops the list with his 53 England goals.

With two more Nations League matches to go and the FIFA 2022 World Cup later on this year, it seems it cannot be long before the current England captain surpasses Rooney’s record.

Harry Kane scored his first England goal on his debut for his country in 2015 against Lithuania

When did Harry Kane first play for England?

Kane first debuted for England on 27 March 2015 after being selected by the then manager Roy Hodgson for England’s UEFA Euro 2016 qualifying match against Lithuania.

Kane came on in the second half replacing Roone and scored within 80 seconds with a header from a Raheem Sterling cross.

He now has 67 caps for England and 48 goals.

How many penalties has Harry Kane scored for England?

After last night’s match against Germany, Kane now has 14 penalties for England. He is the leading penalty taker for England and has scored 14 out of the 17 penalties he has taken.

Kane has an 81.3% conversion rate for his penalties and tops a list of penalty takers that includes Frank Lampard, Rooney, Alan Shearer and David Beckham.

Against which opposition is Harry Kane most successful?

Harry Kane has scored against 24 countries in total and 13 of those countries have seen more than one Kane goal.

Unsurprisingly, Kane’s efforts last night have meant he is now most successful against San Marino. He has a total of five goals against the microstate and his four goals are the highest number of goals he has scored in any international match.

Kane has 5 goals against San Marino making them his most successful opposition

The Spurs striker has four goals against Montenegro, Bulgaria and Albania and three against Panama.

What are Harry Kane’s overall goal statistics?

Before he was captain, Harry Kane had seven goals to his name. Kane took on the captaincy role ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup and now has a total of 49 caps as England skipper.

He has scored 21 goals at home, 20 goals away and 8 goals at neutral stadiums. Kane has seen most success as an England goal scorer during World Cup qualifiers, scoring a total of 17 goals. The 28-year-old also has 15 goals to his name in European Championship qualifiers.

Kane has a total of five hat tricks for England which is one behind the all-time record for the Lions. Jimmy Greaves has six hat-tricks to his name and the last one was scored against Norway in a friendly which saw England win 6-1 thanks to Greaves’ four goals.

With so few goals between them, England fans will be excited to watch Kane’s overtaking of the England and Manchester United legend’s goal tally.

Rooney is currently England’s leading goal scorer of all time with 53 goals to his name

Rooney has 120 caps for England with 53 goals whereas Kane is at almost half the number of caps with only a 3 goal difference. If Kane is able to surpass Rooney’s 53 goal total at next year’s World Cup, he will undoubtedly become known as England’s greatest ever striker.