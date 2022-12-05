Harry Kane scored England’s second goal against Senegal in the last 16 fixture of the World Cup in Qatar. His 52nd goal now puts him one away from Wayne Rooney

Wayne Rooney (R) and Harry Kane - England’s top goal scorers

Harry Kane scored England’s second of three goals against Senegal during the last 16 round of the Qatar World Cup 2022 and his latest achievement has now put him just one goal away from matching Wayne Rooney’s total tally.

This was the first time England had met Senegal in any competition and the Three Lions breezed past their opponents with limited resistance. Jordan Henderson opened up the scoring and just before half-time, Harry Kane joined the party. Bukayo Saka then netted his third of the tournament and England secured their pathway to the quarter-finals where they will meet World Cup holders, France.

Advertisement

Kane, who is second on England’s all-time leading goal scorer, is expected to beat Rooney’s accomplishment at the tournament. Here is all you need to know about England’s leading goal-scorers and what more Kane needs to do to top the list...

Kane celebrates with Phil Foden after scoring against Senegal

Advertisement

Who is England’s all-time leading goal scorer?

Wayne Rooney has scored the most goals for England with 53 to his name after 120 appearances for his country.

Advertisement

Rooney first played for England in February 2003 and was the youngest player to have earned his first cap at 17 years and 111 days during a friendly defeat against Australia.

Just over 200 days later, Rooney then became the youngest player to ever score for England as he equalised in a 2-1 victory over Macedonia in a UEFA Euro 2004 qualifying match.

Not only was Rooney the youngest ever scorer for England, but he then became the youngest ever goal scorer in UEFA Euro competition when he scored twice in England’s group stage 3-0 victory against Switzerland.

Rooney served under six captains, earning his most caps with Roy Hodgson and scoring 25 goals in his 42 appearances for the former Crystal Palace manager.

Advertisement

Rooney has 53 goals to his name for England and is the country’s leading goal scorer

He has long been considered England’s best ever striker due to his record number of goals, however as it took him 120 appearances to get his 53 goals, Harry Kane will no doubt be hoping to score his five goals in as few games as possible in order to rise to the top of the list and become England’s most successful striker.

Advertisement

How many goals did Sir Bobby Charlton score for England?

Second on the list of England’s all-time leading goal scorers is the 1966 World Cup legend Sir Bobby Charlton.

He has long been considered one of England’s greatest ever players not only did he win the World Cup in 1966, but he was also the winner of the Ballon d’Or.

Almost all of his career was played at Manchester United where he scored 199 goals in his 606 appearances for the club.

Advertisement

Charlton made his England debut in April 1958 against Scotland, just after he had survived the Munich Air disaster. He scored a beautiful volley in England’s 4-0 win over Scotland and then went on to score both of England’s goals in their 2-1 victory over Portugal.

In England’s legendary 1966 World Cup campaign, Charlton and Roger Hunt were England’s top goal scorers in the tournament leading up to the final with three goals each.

Advertisement

Where is Harry Kane in all time highest goal scorers for England?

Harry Kane is third on England’s all time leading goal scorers, joint with Gary Lineker.

Lineker, who scored 95 goals in his 194 appearances for Leicester, made his England debut at the age of 24 when he played against Scotland in 1984.

Advertisement

The former Barcelona player then went on to become the top scorer of the 1986 FIA World Cup, scoring six goals and earning himself that year’s Golden Boot. He is the first Englishman to have won the award.

Lineker was England’s first ever play to win the Golden Boot award at a World Cup

Advertisement

Lineker has scored four goals in an England match on two occasions and is one of a very few number of players to have never been given a yellow or red card in any type of game.

Lineker’s number three companion, Kane, is also a Golden Boot winner, having won the award at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, also scoring six goals.

The Tottenham Hotspur striker also became the third English player to score a hat-trick in a World Cup match during England’s group stage match against Panama after World Cup winner Geoff Hurst and Lineker.

Who else makes up England’s top 10 goalscorers of all-time?

Advertisement

Fourth on the list with 44 goals is England and Tottenham Hotspur legend Jimmy Greaves. Greaves, who died this year, has scored the highest number of hat tricks for England (6) and scored his 44 goals in the fewest caps (57).

Harry Kane matched against England’s top goal scorers

Advertisement

Former Liverpool and Newcastle United footballer Michael Owen has 40 international goals to his name while Nat Lofthouse, Alan Shearer and Tom Finney all have 30 goals. Lofthouse achieved his top 10 placement in 33 caps.

1908 Olympic winner Vivien Woodward is the last player in the top 10 with 23 goals to his name in just 29 caps.

England will now play in the 2022 FIFA World Cup which takes place in Qatar between 21 November and 18 December 2022.

A message from the editor:

Advertisement