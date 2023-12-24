Who is Luke Littler? The exciting darts prodigy making a name for himself at the PDC World Championships.

There is one name on everybody's lips at the PDC Darts World Championship and that is Luke Littler.

The 16-year-old was already being hyped up prior to the tournament at Alexander Palace - and he has done little to dampen the buzz surrounding him after producing two stunning performances to secure a place in the third round of the competition.

On his Ally Pally debut, Littler tore about the highly talented Christian Kvist, producing a three dart average of over 106 and easing to a straight sets win. That was quickly followed up by an equally impressive 3-1 victory against the experienced Andrew Gilding, with the Suffolk-born player dispatched inside four sets.

But what lies ahead for the bright new thing on the darts scene and who is Luke Littler?

What tournaments has Luke Littler won so far?

Born in Runcorn, Cheshire in 2007, Littler has enjoyed a stellar run in the last three years, winning the England Youth Grand Prix and Isle of Man Masters youth competition in 2019 before landing the English Open youth title in September 2021.

A first senior title followed two months later when Littler saw off Barry Copeland with a 6-2 win in the final of the Irish Open and another landmark followed later than month when he landed his first nine-dart finish in the JDC MVG Masters tournament.

Over the last 18 months, Littler has added to his haul with wins in the Romanian Classic, the JDC World Darts Championship and the PDC World Youth Championship, which he secured just last month with a 6-4 win over Gian van Veen in the final.

Where does Luke Littler sit in the world rankings?

Despite his relative inexperience at senior level, Littler's performances at Ally Pally have taken him up to 164th in the world rankings. However, that will all change with the young prodigy set to earn upwards of £25,000 for his first and second round wins alone.

Who does Luke Littler play next in the World Championship?

After progressing into the last 32 of the World Championship, Littler will now face Canadian player Matt Campbell, who is currently ranked just outside of the world's top 50 and will provide the youngster with his sternest test yet.

When does Luke Littler play next in the World Championship and where can I watch it live?

Littler's third round meeting with Campbell is due to take place on Wednesday, 27th December and it is expected to be the first match of the evening session, meaning a start time of around 7.15pm. Sky Sports have the rights to full, live coverage of the tournament and

Who could Luke Littler play in the fourth round?

