For the curious.
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Rylan Clark and Scott Mills to host Eurovision final on BBC Radio 2
21 minutes ago Elon Musk’s SpaceX Starship launch delayed at last minute
15 hours ago K-pop star and Astro band member Moonbin found dead aged 25
18 hours ago SNP treasurer Colin Beattie steps down amid finance investigation
1 day ago Murder investigation launched as man stabbed after car rammed
1 day ago Scam warning issued ahead of UK Emergency Alert test

Who is Dide? Fan theories on masked Premier League rapper include Eddie Nketiah and Wilfried Zaha

Eddie Nketiah and Wilfried Zaha are just two Premier League stars who fans think could be behind the mask of rapper Dide.

Toby Bryant
By Toby Bryant
1 hour ago

Premier League fans are feeling hot under the collar as they struggle to work out which football star could be posing as viral rapper Dide.

The masked artist released his first video on YouTube back in February, an 'INTRO FREESTYLE', but really got the footballing world talking last week with the three-and-a-half minute track 'Thrill'.

In the song, Dide opens up about the pressure of living life in the spotlight, brags about big footballing wages and flexes on his playing style.

Most Popular

There's also time for a political dig at Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and an apparent backing of the Knives Down campaign in the lyric "brothers killing brothers just for credit".

The track landed with a music video which shows the rapper performing in his trademark black rose mask as he performs at locations across London.

The video's description added: "Our talented artist dives deep into the emotional turmoil and struggles he keeps hidden from the fans.

"From behind his mysterious rose mask, he proves himself an incredible lyricist, exploring identity, inequality, and modern society in astonishing detail."

Premier League fans have enjoyed trying to guess which of their favourite stars could be behind the mask and suit, with a handful of names cropping up regularly.

Dide dropped ‘Thrill’ on YouTube last week and it’s got the footballing world talking (Image: YouTube @DIDE)Dide dropped ‘Thrill’ on YouTube last week and it’s got the footballing world talking (Image: YouTube @DIDE)
Dide dropped ‘Thrill’ on YouTube last week and it’s got the footballing world talking (Image: YouTube @DIDE)

The lead candidate seems to be young Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah with the majority of fans sure that it's the Gunners star.

Dide does give away that his age is 23, the same as Nketiah, and lyrics of "my team stay winning" and "every single game like a final" refer to the Premier League title race against Manchester City.

The video's location in London also points to the star playing for one of the top flight's sides in the capital, although others have suggested it could be Crystal Palace man Wilfried Zaha or Chelsea's Noni Madueke.

There’s a lot of theories linking the masked rapper with Arsenal man Eddie Nketiah (Image: Getty Images) There’s a lot of theories linking the masked rapper with Arsenal man Eddie Nketiah (Image: Getty Images)
There’s a lot of theories linking the masked rapper with Arsenal man Eddie Nketiah (Image: Getty Images)

Newcastle United man Callum Wilson and West Ham United striker Michail Antonio are two that have confirmed it's not them in the video.

One eagle-eyed viewer took to Twitter to share a theory that it couldn't be Eddie Nketiah having spotted a diamond tattoo on the wrist of rapper Dide but others found that the masked man's name being an anagram of Eddi was too much of a coincidence.

Meanwhile, others have thrown out comical suggestions of Wout Weghorst, Sir Alex Ferguson and Ryan Fraser as being the man behind the mask.

Some more cynical viewers have been hesitant to accept the rapper really is a Premier League player, labelling it a marketing stunt - despite how good the track is.

One YouTube viewer commented: "It might not even be a footballer, might just be for marketing. Whoever it is, this goes too hard."

Related topics:Premier LeagueYouTubeArsenalCrystal Palace