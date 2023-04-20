Eddie Nketiah and Wilfried Zaha are just two Premier League stars who fans think could be behind the mask of rapper Dide.

Premier League fans are feeling hot under the collar as they struggle to work out which football star could be posing as viral rapper Dide.

The masked artist released his first video on YouTube back in February, an 'INTRO FREESTYLE', but really got the footballing world talking last week with the three-and-a-half minute track 'Thrill'.

In the song, Dide opens up about the pressure of living life in the spotlight, brags about big footballing wages and flexes on his playing style.

There's also time for a political dig at Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and an apparent backing of the Knives Down campaign in the lyric "brothers killing brothers just for credit".

The track landed with a music video which shows the rapper performing in his trademark black rose mask as he performs at locations across London.

The video's description added: "Our talented artist dives deep into the emotional turmoil and struggles he keeps hidden from the fans.

"From behind his mysterious rose mask, he proves himself an incredible lyricist, exploring identity, inequality, and modern society in astonishing detail."

Premier League fans have enjoyed trying to guess which of their favourite stars could be behind the mask and suit, with a handful of names cropping up regularly.

Dide dropped ‘Thrill’ on YouTube last week and it’s got the footballing world talking (Image: YouTube @DIDE)

The lead candidate seems to be young Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah with the majority of fans sure that it's the Gunners star.

Dide does give away that his age is 23, the same as Nketiah, and lyrics of "my team stay winning" and "every single game like a final" refer to the Premier League title race against Manchester City.

The video's location in London also points to the star playing for one of the top flight's sides in the capital, although others have suggested it could be Crystal Palace man Wilfried Zaha or Chelsea's Noni Madueke.

There’s a lot of theories linking the masked rapper with Arsenal man Eddie Nketiah (Image: Getty Images)

Newcastle United man Callum Wilson and West Ham United striker Michail Antonio are two that have confirmed it's not them in the video.

One eagle-eyed viewer took to Twitter to share a theory that it couldn't be Eddie Nketiah having spotted a diamond tattoo on the wrist of rapper Dide but others found that the masked man's name being an anagram of Eddi was too much of a coincidence.

Meanwhile, others have thrown out comical suggestions of Wout Weghorst, Sir Alex Ferguson and Ryan Fraser as being the man behind the mask.

Some more cynical viewers have been hesitant to accept the rapper really is a Premier League player, labelling it a marketing stunt - despite how good the track is.