The Liverpool midfielder was absent on Friday’s night match against Leicester as player returned home ahead of birth of his child

Rebeca Tavares and Fabinho (Getty Images / Instagram @rebecatavares)

Brazil midfielder Fabinho was not included in the match-day squad against Leicester on Friday (30 December) due to his wife giving birth to a baby boy. The player missed Liverpool’s 2-1 win against Leicester City, with the club citing ‘personal reasons’.

And on Saturday morning (31 December), his wife Rebeca posted an Instagram story confirming the birth of their baby boy, Israel Tavares. Alongside the newborn’s name and date of birth, she posted a passage from the Bible: "For you make me glad by your deeds, Lord; I sing for joy at what your hands have done."

Here’s everything you need to know about Fabinho’s wife:

Who is Fabinho’s wife?

Rebeca Tavares was born in Brazil on December 2 1994 and moved to Spain when she was six-years-old, growing up there. She is a talented football player herself and played at a high level as an attacker in the country. She eventually joined her husband Fabinho at AS Monaco FF when she signed for the French side in January 2018. She has retired since then.

She told Her Football Hub in 2019: "My family are a typical Brazilian family, we always watched football and I’ve loved football since I was a kid." The former footballer said her inspiration came from legendary player Ronaldinho, when he started playing in Europe. She said: “His style captivated me.”

Rebeca Tavares seen with Brazil football flag (Twitter / @reebecatavares)

When asked by a fan on Twitter if she would take an opportunity to play professional football, she answered, “It’s difficult to say, but I think now for me it would be difficult to dedicate my full time in playing football.”

When Tavares first started to play, she said it was difficult for her to talk about wanting to be a professional football player. She was often told that “football isn’t for women”. She added: “Now when a young girl says that she wants to be a football player, people are more supportive than before and that’s a big step forward.”

Having played in Spain and France, Tavares has developed her own opinion about the evolution of European football. “I think that the strongest European teams are in France. However, women in Spain and England are getting more and more involved with football and that is good for the sport,” she said.

Fabinho married Tavares in 2015, having been together since 2013. The couple revealed Rebeca was pregnant with their first child in July 2022.The couple welcomed their first child on 31 December, who they named Israel Tavares.

How old is Liverpool player Fabinho?

Fábio Henrique Tavares, known as Fabinho, was born 23 October, 1993. The 29-year-old is a Brazilian professional footballer who has been playing as a midfielder for Premier League club Liverpool since 2018 and made his international debut for the national team in 2015.

Fabinho of Liverpool during the Premier League match (Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

