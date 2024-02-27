Jake Paul returns to the ring this weekend.

YouTube sensation Jake Paul returns to the ring this weekend as he fights on the undercard of the highly-anticipated featherweight title bout between Amanda Serrano and Nina Meinke. Paul's last fight was against veteran Andre August back in December as he treated his fans to a swift demolition job by knocking out his opponent in the first round.

The Problem Child made an unorthodox move into boxing when he fought on the undercard of a white-collar match between older brother Logan Paul and KSI, but has since forged a credible career as a professional with seven victories and just one defeat by split decision to heavyweight champion Tyson Fury’s younger brother Tommy.

Paul has ambitions of becoming a genuine force in the boxing world and his next opponent has plenty of experience in the cruiserweight division. But who is the Problem Child’s opponent Ryan Bourland and is the 35-year-old capable of staging an upset with the bookmakers? Here’s all you need to know about Paul’s opponent and how you can keep tabs on an action-packed night of boxing.

Who is Ryan Bourland?

Ryan Bourland is a 35-year-old boxer from Vacaville, California, United States. Nicknamed the Rhino, he kicked off his career in 2013 and was knocked out on his debut by Alberto Avina, according to BoxRec. Since then the American has bounced back with 17 career victories and just one defeat. Of his 17 wins, six have come by way of knockout. He typically fights in an orthodox stance and is 6ft tall. He is yet to compete for a major title in his career.

How to watch Jake Paul vs Ryan Bourland

Jake Paul’s fight with Ryan Bourland will be streamed live on DAZN. Fans can subscribe to DAZN for £19.99 per month. The undercard is expected to start at 12am for UK viewers. Paul and Bourland will then step into the ring at approximately 2am. The fight will take place at Coliseo Jose Miguel Agrelot in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Who is the favourite to win the fight?