Pumped up by Metallica and Rage Against the Machine, Mia Brookes pulled of a history-making move to become the youngest ever snowboard world champion.

Cheshire teenager Mia Brookes is the name on everyone's lips this week after becoming the youngest world champion in snowboarding history.

The 16-year-old triumphed by beating New Zealand's Zoi Sadowski-Synnott in the women's slopestyle gold at the Snowboard, Freestyle and Freeski World Championships in Georgia.

Brookes was set for a silver medal in the event before deciding to risk it all with a Cab 1440 double grab. The move, which Mia described as "four full rotations", had never been pulled off by a woman before.

The move impressed judged so much she leapfrogged Sadowski-Synnott to take gold and become the youngest-ever world champion.

How Mia Brookes became youngest ever snowboard world champion

Brookes said: "My coach was like, 'You know what? If you want to win this, just try the 14. I'd tried 1260 in practice and I came round and almost went 14, so I knew it was possible on this jump. I'd tried it once before and this is the first time I've stomped it, so I'm super happy. I actually can't believe it."

The star has long been a hotshot in the snowboarding world, beating adults in the sport since the age of 12.

Brookes threw caution into the wind for her final move (Image: Getty Images)

Travelling around European ski resorts in family motorhome

The champion first took to the snow at the age of 18 months and spend many of her formative years travelling around Europe in a family motorhome.

Brookes' parents Vicky and Nigel are both also snowboard lovers and would set out across the continent with their kid in pursuit of powder and experience.

Mia said: "We used to go to the mountains in our motorhome. I'm used to it now, it has allowed us to travel around a lot more and is flexible in terms of getting to different resorts. It has been like a second home. Your bags aren't going to go missing in a motorhome!"

At 10 years old the snowboarder linked up with GB Snowsport Freestyle coaches and has been on the path to success ever since.

Harbouring a love for Rage Against the Machine and Metallica

Mia Brookes made snowboarding history this week (Image: Getty Images)

Honing her skills has come at a cost, with the teenager aware she has missed out on an ordinary school life. Much of her education has come from remote learning but the star takes it in her stride, saying she "never really fit in" at school.

Brookes opened up about her journey to gold to BBC Sport and admitted her unusual music taste for a teenager as a huge Metallica and Rage Against the Machine fan.

She said: "Listening to Metallica gets me hyped up and wanting to land all my tricks. It gets me in that mindset in the mornings. If I'm standing at the top of a slope, it helps me visualise when I'm going to drop in.