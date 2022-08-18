The Arkéa–Samsic rider had finished sixth in the multi-stage race but later tested positive for the banned drug.

Colombian cyclist Nairo Quintana has been disqualified from the 2022 Tour de France after infringing the competition’s ban on using the drug Tramadol.

Quintana, 32, finished sixth in the multi-stage race but was strpped of the result due to the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) policy.

The UCI, which is the world cycling governing body, confirmed the decision on Wednesday, August 17.

Here is everything you need to know about why Quintana was disqualified as well as information on Tramadol and its effects:

Why was Nairo Quintana disqualified from the 2022 Tour de France

Quintana was disqualified after analysis of two dried blood samples revealed the presence of tramadol and now has ten days to appeal against the decision.

A statement from the UCI said: “In accordance with the UCI medical rules, the rider is disqualified from the 2022 Tour de France.

“This decision may be appealed before the court of arbitration for sport (Cas) within the next 10 days.

“As this is a first offence, Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas is not declared ineligible and can therefore participate in competitions.”

The use of Tramadol has been banned by the UCI since 2019.

However, testing positive for the substance does NOT constitute a doping violation.

What is Tramadol and what are its effects?

Tramadol is a strong pain killer which is often prescribed to people suffering from moderate to severe pain after an operation or injury.

Per the NHS official guidance, “Tramadol does not stop pain completely, but you will not be able to feel it as much.

Tramadol is available only on prescription.

“It comes as tablets, capsules and liquid drops that you swallow. It can also be given by injection, but this is usually only done in the hospital.”

Medical guidance also says that individuals taking tramadol should not “drive a car, ride a bike or use tools or machinery”.

Side effects can include feeling sleepy, dizzy, or clumsy as well as blurred vision.

Tramadol is also known by the brand names Invodol, Larapam, Mabron, Maneo, Oldaram, Tilodol, Tradorec and Zeridame.

More information about Tramadol is available on the NHS website.

Who won the 2022 Tour de France?

Denmark’s Jonas Vingegaard claimed the famous Yellow Jersey at the 2022 Tour de France with Slovenia’s Tadej Pogačar and Geraint Thomas of Great Britain in third.

Vinegaard had led the General classification from the 11th of the 21 stages.

The final leaderboard, prior to Quintana’s disqualification, finished as follows:

Jonas Vingegaard (DEN) - Team Jumbo–Visma, 79h 33’ 20” Tadej Pogačar (SLO) - UAE Team Emirates, + 2’ 43” Geraint Thomas (GBR) - Ineos Grenadiers, + 7’ 22” David Gaudu (FRA) - Groupama–FDJ, + 13’ 39” Aleksandr Vlasov - Bora–Hansgrohe, + 15’ 46” Nairo Quintana (COL) - Arkéa–Samsic, + 16’ 33” Romain Bardet (FRA) - Team DSM, + 18’ 11” Louis Meintjes (RSA) - Intermarché–Wanty–Gobert Matériaux, + 18’ 44” Alexey Lutsenko (KAZ) - Astana Qazaqstan Team, + 22’ 56”