Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr has delivered a passionate speech during a press conference, condemning the Texas school shooting.

The 56-year-old refused to speak about basketball before his side's NBA playoff game against Dallas Mavericks, expressing his frustrations around US gun violence.

Kerr is a strong supporter of gun control in the US, his father was shot dead in Beirut in 1984.

A primary school in Texas was attacked yesterday, with 19 children and two adults killed in the atrocities.

Who is Steve Kerr?

Steve Kerr was born on September 27, 1965, in Beirut, Lebanon.

Kerr has been the coach of the basketball team the Golden State Warriors since 2014, leading them to three NBA championship victories.

As a coach, he became the first man in NBA history to have led his team towards 67 or more wins in three consecutive seasons.

A former player himself, Kerr won the NBA five times during his playing days, twice with the San Antonio Spurs and three times with the renowned Chicago Bulls.

His playing career lasted 15 years and Kerr retired in 2003, having played a pivotal role in the Chicago team alongside basketball legends Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen.

Kerr is married to Margot Brennan and the pair have been together since high school. The couple have three children together, Nick, Maddy and Matthew.

What did Steve Kerr Say in the press conference?

Before his team's game against the Dallas Mavericks, Kerr decided to speak up for those who have been affected by gun violence in the US.

“When are we going to do something?” he asked. “I’m tired. I am so tired of getting up here and offering condolences to the devastated families that are out there. I am so tired of the, excuse me, I am sorry, I am tired of the moments of silence. Enough!”

The Warriors coach looked straight down the lens of the camera to address Mitch McConnell, the Senate minority leader, saying: “I ask you, Mitch McConnell, I ask all of you senators who refuse to do anything about the violence and school shootings and supermarket shootings. I ask you: Are you going to put your own desire for power ahead of the lives of our children and our elderly and our churchgoers? Because that’s what it looks like. It’s what we do every week.”

What has happened in Texas?

A school in south Texas was attacked by an 18-year-old gunman before he was killed by the Law Enforcement officers.

The targeted school was Robb Elementary School - which teaches children aged seven to 10.

Nineteen young children and two adults have died, with the killer's grandmother suspected to have been shot before he attacked the school.