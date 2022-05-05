With under a month to go before the new England captain is put to the test on the field, a lot of speculation will be made on who Ben Stokes is set to choose in his squad for his first Test match against New Zealand, which begins Thursday 2 June.
The Durham all-rounder was made England’s new red ball captain shortly after his predecessor, Joe Root, took the decision to step down from the role on Good Friday.
Stokes has already made his mark on his intentions for the role by stating: “I just want to win games.
“At the end of the day the most important thing is winning. I want to be part of a team that has the real mentality, that doesn’t take a backwards step.”
The Ashes and World Cup hero also made the choice to return to number six in the batting order.
The 31-year-old has played in all manner of positions within the squad but has said: “I am going back to No 6. I know I am at my best for England when I am doing both roles (bowling and batting) as much as the other.”
Comparing the two main positions in which he bats - five and six - Stokes has played 76 innings in number six, scoring six 100s at an average of 36.44. In his 49 innings at number 5, Stokes has scored five 100s at an average of 39.55.
His other immediate change will come to the delight of many English fans as Stokes has not been shy about expressing his desire to bring back the dejected veterans, James Anderson and Stuart Broad.
With only a few weeks to go before his first Test match as captain, and a plethora of players from which to choose, let’s take a look at who should be included among 10 players…