Who will Jake Paul fight next as darts star continues to call him out?

YouTuber Jake Paul will announce his next opponent in the coming weeks and whilst darts star Gerwyn Price continues to call out the YouTuber, it's a big rematch against Tommy Fury that leads the way in the market with Paul looking to have a more serious bout next.

OLBG.com have revealed who’s next most likely to get in the ring with Jake Paul, as well as spoken exclusively to former PDC darts Professional Matthew Edgar on Gerwyn Price calling him out. Edgar says, “I think anyone would take the opportunity to get in the ring with Jake Paul and certainly would take the opportunity to lay one on him”.

Who will Jake Paul fight next?

Tommy Fury - 33.30%

Darren Till - 16.70%

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr - 11.10%

Logan Paul - 5.90%

Gerwyn Price - 3.80%

The YouTuber has already ruled out a fight against British creator KSI next saying he wants a "real boxer" and KSI has his own fight in place against Dillon Danis in March.

With Tommy Fury pulling out of a fight against Darren Till at the start of the year, favourite in the betting market sees the rematch between Paul and Fury take place next.

Fury handed Paul his first and only defeat two years ago in a split decision and now 'The Problem Child' may be wanting to get his revenge with a win.

Speaking Exclusively to OLBG, former PDC darts Professional Matthew Edgar comments: “Gerwyn Price has called out Jake Paul in regards to a boxing match. Now there are interesting scenarios, is this a payday or is this Gerwyn Price genuinely wanting to get into the ring?

“We have seen Gerwyn Price tease an in-ring debut back in 2022 Gerwyn Price was going to get into the boxing ring to do a charity boxing match. However, during the Premier League season, he got a hand injury and then opted to step away.

“He suggested on that occasion that he will not turn to boxing due to the fact that his hands are a very important tool. That being said, I think anyone would take the opportunity to get in the ring with Jake Paul and certainly would take the opportunity to lay one on him”.

