Why England have fast-tracked Jofra Archer into Test squad for India series

Fresh from an impressive win over India in Leeds, England have accelerated Jofra Archer’s return to the Test fold in the build-up to the Edgbaston encounter on Thursday.

Speed merchant Archer has made his return to the Test side for the first time since February 2021. Days after Archer made a first-class return for Sussex at the weekend, the speedster is set to play his first Test in more than four years. Archer is the only change made by the selectors for the ongoing five-match Test series between India and England.

Archer last played red-ball cricket for England when India picked up a comfortable 10-wicket win over Joe Root's men at Ahmedabad. A bowler capable of shifting the rhythm of the contest with a single spell, Archer is tipped to be a major threat to the Indian side in the remainder of the Test series.

With England already taking a 1-0 lead over India in its ongoing assignment, the hosts are ready to make comeback man Archer as the cornerstone of their pace cartel.

Ashes ambitions

Archer represents both risk and reward for England this summer. If Archer finds his groove against India in the Test series, England will enter the Ashes with its tails up. His ability to extract awkward bounce and reverse the ball make him a natural threat to any world-class batting order.

Archer’s presence might not guarantee wickets in the early stages, but it definitely offers the promise of disruption. Known for hitting the 90mph mark consistently, Archer registered figures of one for 32 in his Sussex return.

The pacer managed to dismiss opener Emilo Gay in Durham’s first innings before he was called up for the India series. Since his breakout season in 2019, Archer’s international career has been repeatedly disrupted by injuries. The 30-year-old has managed just 13 Test appearances, having battled a persistent elbow issue and a stress fracture in his back.

High-risk, high-reward

A strong showing against India could restore Archer’s confidence and match sharpness, positioning him as England’s most dangerous asset for the Ashes. Fast-tracking Archer back into the squad reflects the high-risk, high-reward philosophy that underpins England’s Bazball approach.

England continue to favour impact players capable of turning a game on its head. With an inexperienced pace trio of Woakes, Carse, and Tongue lined up in Leeds, Archer’s comeback is expected to be the decisive factor in regaining England’s cutting edge.