Michelle Froome, the wife of former Team GB cyclist and four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome, caught attention for all the wrong reasons yesterday. In a series of scathing posts on X (formerly Twitter), she expressed her support for Israel and condemned proponents of Palestine and the global Islamic community as a whole.

With the conflict between Israel and Palestine ongoing, Froome firmly lent her support to Israel - declaring that there are ‘no innocent Gazans’ and and that ‘Muslims are no longer the minority they claim to be’. Interesting, it marked the first occasion that Froome had made a post on X since June 2019. Since this, Froome’s X account has been deactivated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One post from Froome read: “Women’s rights matter! Gay rights matter! Trans rights matter! Hamas doesn’t support any of those. Take the blindfolds off and see the reality of the hatred they are spreading. There are no innocent Gazans.”

In another, in which she expressed support for the Great Replacement Theory, she wrote: “Muslims are no longer the minority they claim to be. They are here to take over. The UK, France, they are happy to claim the benefits but will not integrate into those communities. They will continue to TAKE what suits them. They are a drain on modern society.”

Froome also lambasted TikTok, believing them to be complicit in the conflict: “I have reported multiple posts on TikTok sharing Hamas propaganda and they all come back as having not breached their guidelines. TikTok is allowing this disinformation to be spread amongst the young community. They are just as guilty.”

Upon suggestions from multiple X users that she should delete her posts, noting their inflammatory nature, Froome simply replied: “I’m not deleting shit.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad