'There are no innocent Gazans' - Wife of Olympic athlete in shocking anti-Islam social media outburst
Michelle Froome, the wife of former Team GB cyclist and four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome, caught attention for all the wrong reasons yesterday. In a series of scathing posts on X (formerly Twitter), she expressed her support for Israel and condemned proponents of Palestine and the global Islamic community as a whole.
With the conflict between Israel and Palestine ongoing, Froome firmly lent her support to Israel - declaring that there are ‘no innocent Gazans’ and and that ‘Muslims are no longer the minority they claim to be’. Interesting, it marked the first occasion that Froome had made a post on X since June 2019. Since this, Froome’s X account has been deactivated.
One post from Froome read: “Women’s rights matter! Gay rights matter! Trans rights matter! Hamas doesn’t support any of those. Take the blindfolds off and see the reality of the hatred they are spreading. There are no innocent Gazans.”
In another, in which she expressed support for the Great Replacement Theory, she wrote: “Muslims are no longer the minority they claim to be. They are here to take over. The UK, France, they are happy to claim the benefits but will not integrate into those communities. They will continue to TAKE what suits them. They are a drain on modern society.”
Froome also lambasted TikTok, believing them to be complicit in the conflict: “I have reported multiple posts on TikTok sharing Hamas propaganda and they all come back as having not breached their guidelines. TikTok is allowing this disinformation to be spread amongst the young community. They are just as guilty.”
Upon suggestions from multiple X users that she should delete her posts, noting their inflammatory nature, Froome simply replied: “I’m not deleting shit.”
Israel Premier-Tech, who Chris Froome has ridden for since 2020, released a statement in response to her comments: “Any comments or beliefs made public by third parties associated with the team's riders or staff do not represent Israel – Premier Tech, its team members, or its partners.”