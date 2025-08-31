Will Jacks, Nathan Sowter help Oval Invincibles complete historic three-peat at Lord’s

Will Jacks and Nathan Sowter powered Oval Invincibles to a historic third Hundred title with a convincing win over Trent Rockets in the final at the monumental Lord’s on Sunday. Invincibles have joined T20 elites Victoria (Australia), Sialkot Stallions (Pakistan), Wayamba (Sri Lanka), Trinidad & Tobago and Titans (South Africa) by securing their third consecutive men's T20 trophy.

Eyeing a historic three-peat at the Home of Cricket, Oval Invincibles skipper Sam Billings won the toss and elected to bat first against the Northern Superchargers conquerors. Providing the reigning champions with a rollicking start in the final, opener Will Jacks smashed the highest score in a men’s Hundred final.

The Surrey-born batter ended up scoring 72 off 41 balls after the Invincibles lost opener Tawanda Muyeye cheaply for 15 (10) on the 31st ball of their innings. Jacks was assisted by the tournament’s top scorer, Jordan Cox, who chipped in with a brilliant 40 off 28 balls.

With the highest score of 86*, Cox finished the tournament with 367 runs in nine innings. The 24-year-old averaged 61.16 and batted at a strike rate of over 173. Donovan Ferreira (12 off 8 balls) and Sam Curran (15 in 10) lifted the defending champions to the highest-ever total in a men’s final of the Hundred. Despite scoring only 25 runs in the last 20 balls, the two-time champions posted 168-5 in the showdown clash.

Oval Invincibles skipper Sam Billings celebrates with his teammates at Lord's

It was the Trent Rockets who last won the Hundred final as a chasing side in 2022. Tasked to chase down the record-setting total, the Rockets lost Yorkshire icon Joe Root for 10 off 13 balls. The former England skipper played his first final in the shortest format since the 2016 edition of the ICC T20 World Cup.

While opener Tom Banton perished for 23 off 21 balls, rising star Rehan Ahmed was cleaned up for a duck by Nathan Sowter on the 34th ball of the run-chase. Australia’s Adam Zampa, who joined the Invincibles as a last-minute replacement for Rashid Khan, got the better of Rockets skipper David Willey for 14 off 8 balls.

Even though Marcus Stoinis (64 off 38 balls) put up a fight for the Rockets (142-8) with his impressive knock, the Australian all-rounder failed to rescue his side as Oval Invincibles retained the Hundred title with a memorable 26-run win in the final.

Emerging as the standout performer with the ball, Sowter bagged three wickets and conceded only 25 runs in 20 balls. Sowter sorted out the game-changing wickets of Banton, Root and Ahmed as the Invincibles spinner single-handedly demolished the Rockets' top-order in the final.

The 32-year-old was named the Player of the Match for his bowling masterclass against the Rockets. “He (Sowter) encapsulates this group perfectly. He has been with us from the start, a bundle of energy and puts his heart on the line every time. He's been fantastic for us. Real group effort over the course of three years. Everyone has contributed, which is what great teams do. Learnt a huge amount from Tom Moody,” Billings said after the Hundred final.